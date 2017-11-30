 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Basketball


Orlando Magic snap nine game losing streak, outclass Steven Adams' OKC Thunder

share

Source:

Associated Press

Aaron Gordon never got out of control, and that made all the difference for the Magic.

The Thunder were outclassed 121-108 by the Orlando Magic.
Source: FOX Sports

"I think that's what was special about his night — he wasn't out there trying to play superhero," coach Frank Vogel said.

"He played within himself for the most part, and as a result he shot a high percentage."

Gordon had 40 points and 15 rebounds today to help Orlando end a nine-game losing streak with a 121-108 win over the struggling Oklahoma City Thunder.

"I was just aggressive, taking opportunities, not passing anything up. If the open pass presented itself, then I was making the right read," he said.

Gordon made 13 of 23 shots (57 per cent) and scored 20 points in each half. He played the entire second half.

"He played under control, that was the biggest thing," Magic guard DJ Augustin said.

"It didn't even look like he had that many points because he wasn't forcing anything."

Russell Westbrook hit five three-pointers and scored 20 of his 37 points in the fourth quarter for the Thunder, who lost for the fifth time in six games.

Westbrook shot 7 for 10 on threes and added 11 rebounds, five assists and five steals.

"It's my responsibility to make sure we're ready to play on both sides of the ball," Westbrook said.

"To get us out of this funk we've got to lock in. That starts with me and I'll take ownership because I've been here (and) I know the standards we set."

Elfrid Payton had 19 points and Evan Fournier added 16 for the Magic, who shot 59 percent in winning for the first time since November 11.

The Thunder went without a field goal for more than five minutes late in the third period, then went scoreless for the first 3 1/2 minutes of the fourth. They were outscored 28-5 during that span.

"When the ball moves and you generate assists ... you're going to shoot a relatively high percentage," Thunder coach Billy Donovan said. "I thought in the second half we weren't really able to do that consistently."

Fournier's free throw with 4:22 left in the third quarter put Orlando ahead to stay.

The Magic led 100-80 when Westbrook made the first of his fourth-quarter threes, and his last one cut Orlando's lead to 109-99 with 4:01 remaining.

But Nikola Vucevic hit an open jumper and Payton sank a free throw to turn back the Thunder's comeback attempt.

Paul George scored 22 points for the Thunder, who went 0-7 on the road in November.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:15
1
Mate Ma'a Tonga were presented with special awards by King Tupou IV yesterday.

Watch: Tonga star Konrad Hurrell shows off King's medal with proud grandmother

2
Charles Piutau of the All Blacks

Tonga target ex-All Blacks wing Charles Piutau for 2019 World Cup

00:16
3
The All Whites hitman grabbed the opener in his side's 2-1 win this morning.

He's back! Clinical Kiwi striker Chris Wood finds the net as Burnley claim gutsy Premier League victory

00:18
4
The Tongan team were presented special awards from King Tupou VI for their contribution to sports.

Tongan star David Fusitu'a shows off special award from King after joyful welcome onto palace grounds

00:30
5
Eddie Hearn believes the Joshua and Parker unification heavyweight fight is getting close to being finalised.

'He's definitely the front runner' - Anthony Joshua's promoter close to fight deal with Joseph Parker


02:32
That's because Lauer needed to demonstrate good character to the Overseas Investment Office.

NZ officials following sex allegations against US TV host and Wanaka property owner Matt Lauer

That's because Lauer needed to demonstrate good character to the Overseas Investment Office.

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.

02:00
Willow-Jean Prime made a very symbolic speech to the house in support of the bill to increase Paid Parental Leave to 26 weeks.

Watch: Labour MP Willow-Jean Prime cradles sleeping new-born in Parliament as Paid Parental Leave bill passes

Willow-Jean Prime's symbolic speech was one of joy, as parental leave extended to 26 weeks.


02:52
National MP Gerry Brownlee was insistent to know where the 33 page coalition document was located within government offices.

'Smart phone, hard-drive, or safe?' - National Party get specific over location of secret 33 page coalition document

Eventually, Speaker Trevor Mallard had to bring the repetitive debate to a conclusion.

01:23
The Black Caps coach says it gives domestic players a chance to show what they have against one of the best in the world.

English cricketer Ben Stokes given clearance to play for Canterbury

The Christchurch born all-rounder will be available for the Ford Trophy match against Otago on Sunday.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 