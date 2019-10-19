TODAY |

Opening week of NBL brings record attendances

AAP
More From
Basketball
Breakers

The NBL has set a new attendance record for a seven-game round, with their 53,029-fan total even eclipsing the A-League's attendance figures over the same weekend.

For the first time, the NBL can boast having five games attended by at least 10,000 people across the competition's first three rounds, while the league has set a record by surpassing 100,000 fans in 13 games.

The 53,029 who showed up for round three broke the NBL's previous seven-game round record set last year.

It was the second highest average attendance (7,576) for a round in NBL history, while the average across four rounds is 7,357 - up 11 per cent on the same period last season .

The weekend's number was slightly more than the 52,166 fans who attended the five-game A-League round, according to figures on the A-League's website.

New Zealand Breakers' 7,494-strong crowd was their largest opening-night attendance, while the 10,098 on hand to watch South East Melbourne Phoenix beat Illawarra was the biggest to ever watch the Hawks in Melbourne.

NBL owner Larry Kestelman pointed to the additional NBA interest as well as the general standard of play for the rise.

"There is no doubt the NBL Next Stars players like LaMelo Ball, RJ Hampton and Didi Louzada are also creating huge interest across the country as is the addition of new team South East Melbourne Phoenix," he said.

"The quality of the basketball has been outstanding with 10 of the first sixteen games decided by single figures, reinforcing our belief that this is the second best league in the world outside of the NBA."

Round four begins on Thursday when Hampton's Breakers and Ball's Hawks go head- to-head for the first time.

Casper Ware of the Kings lays up a shot under pressure from Scotty Hopson of the Breakers Source: Getty
More From
Basketball
Breakers
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:44
Brodie Retallick not amused as reporter brings up 2014 mix-up - 'Is that supposed to be humorous'
2
'Think about the game, rather than themselves' - Steve Hansen hits out at Six Nations
3
Was it disrespectful for Ireland fans to sing over the haka? Yeah nah, says haka expert
4
'Bua bullet' - Fiji, Blues great Rupeni Caucaunibuca sets up taxi business with help from Pacific Rugby Players Welfare
5
'First time since 2002' – Scott, Beauden Barrett rooming together ahead of RWC semi
MORE FROM
Basketball
MORE

Steven Adams outmuscles NBA opponents for rebound before throwing down brutal one-hand dunk

Hong Kong protestors burn Lebron jerseys after star comments on NBA, China issue

Paul Henare resigns as Tall Blacks coach to explore opportunity in Japan

Wife of Breakers star takes aim at US girls who propositioned her husband and his teammate using their 'Instagram handles'