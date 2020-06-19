One of NZ's top point guards the latest to join the ranks of revised NBL

Lindsay Tait, one of New Zealand's most preeminent point guards, is the latest to join the ranks of this year's revised National Basketball League.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The former Tall Black is joining the Auckland Huskies in an assistant coaching role, hoping he can impact some of the top talent coming through the ranks.

He sees it as both a duty and a joy to pass on the lessons of his sparkling 20-year playing career.

“A lot was given to me in basketball from a very young age all the way through from some very high-profile coaches and players and I come from a community where it’s my job to pass that back,” Tait said.

“It’s more so helping them navigate the pitfalls of coming out of high school, going into a pro or semi pro environment.”

Among his new group of proteges is Taine Murray, who's got US college scholarship offers rolling in.