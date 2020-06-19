TODAY |

One of NZ's top point guards the latest to join the ranks of revised NBL

Source:  1 NEWS

Lindsay Tait, one of New Zealand's most preeminent point guards, is the latest to join the ranks of this year's revised National Basketball League.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Lindsay Tait hopes he can impact on some of the top talent coming through the ranks after taking on an assistant coaching role with the Auckland Huskies. Source: 1 NEWS

The former Tall Black is joining the Auckland Huskies in an assistant coaching role, hoping he can impact some of the top talent coming through the ranks.

He sees it as both a duty and a joy to pass on the lessons of his sparkling 20-year playing career.

“A lot was given to me in basketball from a very young age all the way through from some very high-profile coaches and players and I come from a community where it’s my job to pass that back,” Tait said.

“It’s more so helping them navigate the pitfalls of coming out of high school, going into a pro or semi pro environment.”

Among his new group of proteges is Taine Murray, who's got US college scholarship offers rolling in.

“Obviously he’s got a lot of knowledge on the court but what he’s been through with basketball, his knowledge off the court will really help,” Murray said.

Basketball
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:14
Warriors slump to big defeat against Souths after shocking no call on Fusitu'a high shot
2
'Fly high my queen' - Tongan league star Konrad Hurrell flooded with support after mother dies
3
Mystics open re-start of ANZ Premiership season with big win over Magic
4
Why NZ Rugby need to be less reliant on the All Blacks: 'That model needs to change'
5
NRL clubs excluding the Warriors return home for round eight
MORE FROM
Basketball
MORE

Tall Black Jordan Ngatai picked by Otago Nuggets with top pick in historic NZNBL draft
01:50

Top NZ basketball prospect sheds light on quarantine life after return from US college

San Antonio Spurs Coach 'embarrassed as a white person' about George Floyd's death

Brooklyn Nets star, Kevin Durant, says his season is over