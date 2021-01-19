TODAY |

One hour of freedom a day: Breakers arrive to strict lockdown ahead of season-opener

Source:  1 NEWS

The Breakers have arrived in Adelaide and will now effectively be locked up for 23 hours a day leading in to their NBL season-opener this Friday.

For the three days leading into their first match in Adelaide, the Kiwi basketballers are severely restricted. Source: 1 NEWS

The Breakers have been in Australia since mid-December but for the three days leading into any game for the new campaign, teams must adhere to strict Covid-19 rules.

Schedule changes handed the Breakers a first-round bye, which is why they’re in such strict conditions, Breakers general manager Simon Edwards said.

“We’re only allowed out of the hotel for an hour tops except for team practices,” Edwards said.

“That has been quite an adjustment.”

Centre Rob Loe is hopeful of making an appearance on Friday against the 36ers after injuring his knee in training.

Basketball
Breakers
