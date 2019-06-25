TODAY |

One of the Breakers' rising stars earns spot at NBA Summer League

One of the Breakers' most promising players is set to get an even earlier look at life in the NBA.

Forward Finn Delany has confirmed a spot with the Dallas Mavericks to play in the NBA summer league, which starts at the end of next week.

The 23-year-old launched off a strong performance in Europe for the Serbian club FMP Belgrade and took up an invitation to a two-day mini-camp in Texas last week.

There he says he was lucky enough to trial alongside 36 other players, with only two, two-hour sessions to earn his place on the call back list.

"You know as soon as you hit the floor in the facility, you've got to do everything on and off the court to impress and kind of get your name out there in any way… to play in transition, to shoot the ball".

That game plan was scripted with some help from teammates like Corey Webster, who's been down a similar path.

Webster contacted Delany before the game "and just said, do what you're doing and be aggressive and just leave it all out there".

Delany says he’s always wanted to play summer league.

"Obviously every basketball player on the planet wants to play in the NBA so you definitely dream of that."

New Zealand Breakers Owner Matt Walsh will be travelling to Las Vegas and will catch the player in action.

"Summer league is the next step to getting invited to Vet camp and then the next step is making the team so we're really excited for Finn," he says.

The Mavs kick off the 10-day tournament against Brooklyn on July 5.

Source: 1 NEWS | Sky
