TODAY |

Oklahoma City Thunder trade Russell Westbrook to Houston Rockets

Associated Press
More From
Basketball

A person with knowledge of the situation says the Oklahoma City Thunder have traded Russell Westbrook to the Houston Rockets for Chris Paul, a shake up of top point guards and a move that reunites Westbrook with James Harden.

The Thunder also are getting first-round picks in 2024 and 2026, plus the right to swap first-rounders in two other seasons, according to the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Thursday because the trade has not been announced.

ESPN first reported the agreement.

It is part of a massive shake up by Oklahoma City, which traded Paul George to the Los Angeles Clippers and now sends Westbrook — its franchise player — to another West rival while adding to an enormous stockpiling of draft picks. The Thunder got five first-rounders in the trade with the Clippers for George.

And it splits up the pairing of Paul and Harden in Houston, a team with title aspirations. Westbrook and Harden were Thunder teammates, part of a team along with Kevin Durant that went to the 2012 NBA Finals and lost to LeBron James, Dwyane Wade and the Miami Heat.

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook (0) celebrates after a 3 point shot during the second half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday, March 13, 2019, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/June Frantz Hunt)
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook celebrates after a 3 point shot. Source: Associated Press
More From
Basketball
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
04:20
1 NEWS Sport Presenter Scotty Stevenson revealed the blockbuster news this morning.
All Blacks superstar Beauden Barrett headed to Blues on new four-year deal
2
The Black Caps skipper continued his fine form into question time after this morning’s win.
Cheeky Kane Williamson has media rolling with laughter during light-hearted press conference
3
The Indian skipper said the pressure created in the first 45 minutes of their innings was "immense".
Brendon McCullum hails incredible sportsmanship in Black Caps' upset over India
4
Barrett informed both Perenara and Dane Coles of his decision a few days before it went public.
'He was a man I had to keep in the loop' – Beauden Barrett said it was 'difficult' telling TJ Perenara of move
5
Chase star calls Black Caps 'overperforming dicks' in cheeky jibe at win over India
MORE FROM
Basketball
MORE
Toronto Raptors' Kawhi Leonard celebrates after the buzzer as the Raptors defeated the Golden State Warriors 114-110 during Game 6 of basketballâs NBA Finals, Thursday, June 13, 2019, in Oakland, Calif. The Raptors won the finals. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)

LA Clippers to sign NBA stars Kawhi Leonard, Paul George in blockbuster move - report
1 NEWS

Zion Williamson unleashes ferocious dunk in NBA Summer League
1 NEWS

Breakers owner jokes OKC 'not allowed to trade Steven Adams' until after October face-off

NZ Breakers to face Steven Adams' OKC, Memphis in pre-season clashes