Oklahoma City rout the Warriors for their first win of the season

Associated Press
Dennis Schroder scored 22 points to help the Oklahoma City Thunder rout the Golden State Warriors 120-92 today for their first victory of the season.

The blowout matched Oklahoma City's largest margin of victory over the Warriors since the franchise moved from Seattle before the 2008-09 season.

Danilo Gallinari added 21 points and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 19 points and nine rebounds for the Thunder. They opened the season with losses to Utah and Washington.

Stephen Curry scored 23 points for the Warriors, making 7 of 18 shots while his teammates made just 23 of 74. Golden State was coming off a season-opening home loss to the Los Angeles Clippers.

Oklahoma City roared out to a 70-37 halftime lead. The Thunder shot 56.5% before the break while holding the Warriors to 27.5 %. Schroder had 16 points and six rebounds in the first half.

A 3-pointer by Gallinari put the Thunder ahead 95-56 with just over four minutes left in the third quarter and forced a Warriors timeout. Oklahoma City led 105-68 heading into the final period.

TIP-INS

Warriors: C Kevon Looney sat out with a neuropathic condition in his right hamstring. The Warriors had 12 turnovers in the first half. Curry was called for a technical foul in the third quarter after hitting Thunder G Terrance Ferguson in the crotch area. D'Angelo Russell was ejected in the third quarter for arguing with an official. He finished with six points on 3 for 10 shooting.

Thunder: G/F Andre Roberson remains out as the team manages his return from a left knee injury that has kept him out the past 1 1/2 years. G Terrance Ferguson made his first field goal of the season in the first quarter. He entered the day 0 for 4 in two games and 46 minutes of action. He finished this game with 13 points on 5 for 7 shooting.

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry. Source: Associated Press
