 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

RWC Sevens

Basketball


OKC trade all-star Carmelo Anthony in odd three-way deal after lacklustre season - report

share

Source:

Associated Press

Carmelo Anthony is done in Oklahoma City.

Carmelo Anthony

Carmelo Anthony

Source: Getty

A person with knowledge of the details told The Associated Press the Thunder are sending Anthony and a 2022 protected first-round pick to Atlanta in exchange for Hawks guard Dennis Schroder and Mike Muscala.

Anthony will be waived by the Hawks, clearing the way for him to sign as a free agent elsewhere. The person spoke today on the condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to discuss the situation publicly.

ESPN, which first reported the trade, said the Thunder will send Muscala to the Philadelphia 76ers for Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot, and Philadelphia's Justin Anderson will be sent to Atlanta.

Schroder, a speedy 6-foot-1 guard, averaged a career-high 19.4 points last season for the Hawks in 67 games, all starts.

Anthony's lone season in Oklahoma City was largely a bust. He averaged 16.2 points and struggled at times in his new role alongside Russell Westbrook and Paul George. The 10-time All-Star posted career lows in scoring average and field goal percentage, and the Thunder were ousted in the first round of the playoffs by Utah.

The 34-year-old Anthony had been the headliner his entire career — he's 19th in NBA history with 25,417 points — but he was more of a catch-and-shoot scorer last season instead of the isolation specialist he had always been. His playing time dwindled in the playoffs.

In Game 6 of the first-round series against Utah that ended Oklahoma City's season, he played fewer minutes than reserve Jerami Grant. After the season, he said he prefers to play with the ball in his hands more and said coming off the bench is "out of the question."

Anthony opted in earlier this summer to accept the $28 million he was due next season. The Thunder re-signed Grant, then it was reported that Anthony and the Thunder would eventually part ways, though it was unclear how it would happen.

Schroder will likely fill a role for the Thunder similar to that of James Harden and Reggie Jackson in the past — explosive player who thrives as a lead scorer with the second unit.

The Thunder are poised to be one of the best teams in the West after re-signing Paul George and Grant, adding center Nerlens Noel and Schroder and getting defensive stopper Andre Roberson back from a ruptured left patellar tendon that cost him the last three months of the season.

Schroder comes with some baggage. He was arrested in September following a fight at a hookah bar, an issue that has not been resolved.

He was benched for most of the second half in a game during the 2016-17 season when he began arguing with Dwight Howard on the court, didn't guard his man and gave up an easy basket. He was suspended for one game in 2017 when he returned late from the All-Star break.

The Hawks at one point considered Schroder their future cornerstone, but they switched directions and drafted Oklahoma's Trae Young in the first round of this year. The Hawks also added Brooklyn's Jeremy Lin.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

1
Louisa Wall believes the Southby has lost the trust of the players following the Commonwealth Games.

Silver Ferns coach Janine Southby quits after horror 2018 season that saw team miss out on Comm Games medal


03:52
2
The 1 NEWS Sport team break down this week's Super Rugby quarter-finals.

Super Rugby quarter-finals picks: Can the Chiefs back up last week's win with another big game against the Hurricanes?

00:26
3
Whyte clearly tried to get under Parker’s skin in their Gloves are off interview.

Watch: Dillian Whyte calls Joseph Parker 'coward' to his face, says he 'let down' NZ and family

00:15
4
The four-time champion was hit on the back during his race over Alpe d'Huez.

Watch: Chris Froome shoved by unruly Tour de France fan as defending champ continues to draw ire of crowd

00:26
5
UFC president Dana Whyte sent a special video message to the Kiwi MMA fighter.

Watch: Celebrations as Kiwi fighter Kai Kara-France is admitted to UFC through personal video message from Dana White

01:08
TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett gives the latest update

Fine rest of the day across the country, with possible showers in the South Island

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett gives the latest update


02:24
The nurses behind it, say the group gave nurses a freedom to talk about issues they faced without fear of repercussions.

1 NEWS Community: Anonymous Nurse Florence giving Kiwi nurses a voice - 'I've related to most of these stories, felt the pain in their words'

"Maybe this has galvanised them, hearing each other's stories and knowing they are not alone," say the nurses behind the Facebook group, New Zealand, please hear our voice.

00:32
Lamar stepped out of a Les Mills with a large entourage and was gracious enough to stop for fans.

Watch: US rap superstar Kendrick Lamar poses for pics with lucky fans after Auckland gym workout

Lamar stepped out of a Les Mills with a large entourage and was gracious enough to stop for fans.

Police car generic.

Three men at large after aggravated burglary of Mt Maunganui home and police pursuit

The incident played out in the early hours of this morning.

01:57
Trump’s failure back up claims from US intelligence agencies came as he met President Putin in Helsinki.

'Say that again' - Trump invites Putin to White House to surprise of US National Intelligence Director

Sarah Huckabee Sanders said today that Trump has asked national security adviser John Bolton to invite Putin to Washington later this year.