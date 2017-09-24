OKC Thunder make blockbuster trade for 10-time NBA All Star Carmelo Anthony - report

The Oklahoma City Thunder have made one final move to strengthen their roster for the upcoming NBA season after the team reportedly secured 10-time All Star Carmelo Anthony in another blockbuster offseason trade.

Carmelo Anthony #7 of the New York Knicks. Source: Getty

The rumours first spread about a potential trade for Anthony late in July earlier this year when Bill Simmons, CEO at the Ringer and known for his inside scoop on numerous NBA deals, tweeted that Adams' team was attempting to trade for Anthony after it was reported he said he was willing to waive his 'no-trade' clause with the New York Knicks to join them.

The Vertical reporter Shams Charania reported this morning that OKC have traded centre Enes Kanter, forward Doug McDermott and a 2018 second-round draft pick from the Chicago Bulls to the Knicks for the 33-year-old.

Enes Kanter #11 of the Oklahoma City Thunder and Steven Adams #12 talk during the first quarter against the Boston Celtics. Source: Getty

It comes after Anthony filed an extended list yesterday of teams he was willing to waive his "no trade" clause for - OKC was one of the teams on that list.

It would see the formation of a "big three" in Oklahoma City with Anthony joining recently-acquired star forward Paul George and reigning MVP Russell Westbrook.

NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski said George and Westbrook played an "immense part" in getting Anthony to join the team.

Kiwi centre Steven Adams loses his 'Stache Brother Kanter in the deal but it was necessary with the Turkish big man taking up a large amount of the team's salary on his four-year, NZ$94 million deal - but it was effectively the only prominent player the Thunder could trade in the deal.

The Thunder couldn't rid themselves of George since he was traded to them recently in this drama-filled offseason, nor would they trade away the reigning MVP and franchise cornerstone in Westbrook.

Therefore, the two star-crossed brothers in Adams and Kanter remained as the only options and with OKC dealing for an attacking option in Anthony, Adams' defensive prowess proved more valuable to them than Kanter's attacking form.