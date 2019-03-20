OKC Thunder fall to Clippers in overtime of NBA dead-rubber

Terance Mann hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 2:30 left in overtime and had 25 points and 14 rebounds for the Los Angeles Clippers, who beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 107-103 this afternoon in a final seeding game for both teams devoid of stars.

Steven Adams looks up during an NBA game. Source: Getty

The Clippers rested Kawhi Leonard, Paul George and Lou Williams for the playoffs starting next week. They wrapped up the second seed in the Western Conference playoffs with a 124-111 victory over Denver on Thursday.

“I’m just going to go with rest tonight,” coach Doc Rivers said before the game.

Amir Coffey added 21 points for the Clippers while Patrick Patterson had 17 points and 14 rebounds.

The Thunder played without Chris Paul (sprained left hand) and Luguentz Dort (sprained right knee) while regular starters such as Steven Adams and Danilo Gallinari played less than 10 minutes each.

Oklahoma City came into the game locked into a first-round matchup with the Houston Rockets.

Hamidou Diallo had 27 points and 11 rebounds and Dennis Schroder 17 points for the Thunder.