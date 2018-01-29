 

Basketball


OKC star Steven Adams goes airborne, throws down monster dunk as Thunder edge past 76ers

Russell Westbrook scored 37 points, and the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Philadelphia 76ers 122-112 today for their eighth straight victory.

Source: SKY

Westbrook made just six of 20 shots in the first half, when he was knocked to the ground trying to take a charge as Joel Embiid threw down a vicious dunk over him .

He was eight of 13 in the second half and also had 14 assists and nine rebounds.

Paul George scored 31 points and Steven Adams added 20 points and 13 rebounds for the Thunder, who swept the season series after their triple-overtime victory in Philadelphia in December.

Embiid had 27 points and 10 rebounds, and Ben Simmons added 22 points for the 76ers.

It was a bittersweet day for the Thunder. The team announced today that guard Andre Roberson is expected to miss the rest of the season after having surgery on a ruptured left patella tendon.

Roberson, who was a second-team All-Defence selection last season, was injured when his knee buckled and he fell during the third quarter on Sunday at Detroit.

George hit a three-pointer at the first-half buzzer to trim Philadelphia's lead to 58-57.

A dunk by Simmons put the 76ers up 75-68 early in the third before the Thunder got things going. Oklahoma City went on a 12-0 run, and a reverse layup by Westbrook put the Thunder up 86-79 and forced the 76ers to call timeout. George closed out the surge with a three-pointer that put Oklahoma City up 10.

The Thunder led 92-83 at the end of the third. Oklahoma City shot 60 percent from the field in the period and held Embiid to two points.

Philadelphia left its starters in to start the fourth, and they helped the 76ers take a 98-97 lead early in the quarter.

Oklahoma City pulled away late. Westbrook's three-pointer with just under three minutes to play put the Thunder up seven, and he followed with a jumper to make it a nine-point game with two minutes left.

