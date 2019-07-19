TODAY |

NZ high school basketball players take on - and beat - American teams

1 NEWS
More From
Basketball
Auckland

A squad of high school basketball players from Auckland's North Harbour is enjoying a triumphant return home after taking on America’s best and winning.

The team didn’t just compete in tournaments in Phoenix and Dallas, they won in Texas where 175 teams took part.

Despite the athleticism being a step up, the Harbour team's ball movement and team work stood out for college coaches watching on, with scholarships now a step closer.

“I guess just the speed and athleticism over there was the biggest difference,” Taine Murray explained.

“Here it's more team orientated game play, and over there it’s just more individual stuff, trying to be the next big player,” player Kiani Stokes said.

“Until you have 20 coaches on the sideline evaluating you and thinking, 'This could be my moment I gain some attention, this could be a life changing game I'm about to play', that is really real,” Harbour coach Matt Lacey told 1 NEWS.

At the same time as his mates were impressing in Dallas last weekend, Westlake Boys student Sam Mennenga was shooting the lights out at a global NBA camp in Atlanta.

Mennega finished second highest scorer overall, top scoring and top rebounder in the final for the World Select team.

Basketball NZ's high performance manager Leonard King was predicting a number of scholarship offers for Mennega on the back of his showing.

“Look, a number of college coaches were there to watch Sam play in that game. I'm pretty sure he'll get a number of offers on his performance,” King told 1 NEWS.

The other victory on the US trip was finding shoes, particularly for Stokes with his size 15s.

The big Kiwi hooves and their owners now have American basketball sitting up and taking note.

Your playlist will load after this ad

A squad of high school basketball players from the North Harbour is enjoying a triumphant return home after winning a 175-team tournament in Dallas. Source: 1 NEWS
More From
Basketball
Auckland
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:49
The Samoan Pacific Nations squad has been training in Auckland this week, bringing together players from far and wide, including a new breed of Aussies.
Manu Samoa inadvertently given a helping hand from Australia before RWC
2
Kimberlee Downs is joined on TVNZ’s weekly rugby show by 1 NEWS’ Scotty Stevenson and Andrew Saville.
The Front Row: World Cup countdown begins, All Blacks stats-attack and Scotty storms out
3
Sam Burgess. Vodafone Warriors v South Sydney Rabbitohs, NRL Rugby League round 12, Mt Smart Stadium, Auckland. 26 May 2018. Copyright Image: Renee McKay / www.photosport.nz
Rabbitohs captain Sam Burgess out indefinitely after drip inserted into heart
4
The former Warrior had a chance to take it to golden point in the dying seconds but his field goal was wide.
Warriors win one-point thriller over Sharks after Blake Green's first career field goal
5
LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 14: England batsman Ben Stokes protests his innocence after a throw had deflected off him and gone for 4 overthrows during the Final of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 between New Zealand and England at Lord's Cricket Ground on July 14, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Stu Forster-IDI/IDI via Getty Images)
England hero Ben Stokes nominated for New Zealander of the Year
MORE FROM
Basketball
MORE

Driver jailed for show of 'uncontrolled rage' after ramming into Auckland family
00:34
Police are desperate to find the men they believe are responsible for the attack, which left the woman with a broken eye-socket, nose and cheek.

Police hunting man who smashed glass in woman's face at West Auckland bar, leaving her with broken nose, eye-socket and cheek

Train services up and running after truck hits railway bridge in West Auckland
02:24
Brazilian-Kiwi Gui Taccetti's work runs until the end of the week.

Artist welcomes 'pornography' complaints about Auckland exhibition exploring religion, sexuality