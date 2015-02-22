NZ Breakers reclaim key NBL player Tai Wesley

The New Zealand Breakers are proclaiming the return of title-winning American forward Tai Wesley for the next NBL season.

Tai Wesley of the New Zealand Breakers

In what they say is one of the most-important announcements of the free-agency period, the Breakers have plucked Wesley back from Melbourne United on a one- year deal.

The 32-year-old helped Melbourne to the title this year in his second season.

Likewise, he helped the Breakers to the 2014-15 crown in his first of two seasons in Auckland.

New coach Kevin Braswell says the versatile Wesley is a pivotal signing.

The Guam-qualified player was influential in successive championship campaigns with the Braswell-coached Wellington Saints in the New Zealand domestic league.

"His ability to play in the post and yet stretch the floor with his perimeter shooting makes him a unique quality and adds so much to our offence. This is a big day in our off-season planning," Braswell said.

Wesley is the second Melbourne forward picked up this month by the Breakers, having also signed the athletic Majok Majok.