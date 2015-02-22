NZ Breakers reclaim key NBL player Tai Wesley

Source:AAP
The New Zealand Breakers are proclaiming the return of title-winning American forward Tai Wesley for the next NBL season.
Tai Wesley of the New Zealand Breakers
In what they say is one of the most-important announcements of the free-agency period, the Breakers have plucked Wesley back from Melbourne United on a one- year deal.
The 32-year-old helped Melbourne to the title this year in his second season.
Likewise, he helped the Breakers to the 2014-15 crown in his first of two seasons in Auckland.
New coach Kevin Braswell says the versatile Wesley is a pivotal signing.
The Guam-qualified player was influential in successive championship campaigns with the Braswell-coached Wellington Saints in the New Zealand domestic league.
"His ability to play in the post and yet stretch the floor with his perimeter shooting makes him a unique quality and adds so much to our offence. This is a big day in our off-season planning," Braswell said.
Wesley is the second Melbourne forward picked up this month by the Breakers, having also signed the athletic Majok Majok.
Contracted Breakers for 2018-19:
Shea Ili, Jarrad Weeks, Tom Abercrombie, Jordan Ngatai, Finn Delany, Tai Wesley, Majok Majok, Alex Pledger.
