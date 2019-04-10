NZ Breakers to face Steven Adams' OKC, Memphis in pre-season clashes

The Breakers will get another taste of NBA action, taking on Steven Adams' Oklahoma City Thunder and the Memphis Grizzlies in pre-season.

Having last year taken part in a pre-season friendly NBA-NBL crossover match with the Phoenix Suns, the Breakers will once again face off with some of the world's best, locked in for two matches this time around.

The Breakers will first find themselves up against the Memphis Grizzlies on October 9, before lining up against the Thunder two days later at Oklahoma's Chesapeake Energy Arena.

The Breakers-Thunder clash will see the Kiwi side face off with the biggest name in New Zealand basketball, with Steven Adams potentially facing off against his countrymen.

Taking to Twitter to confirm the news, the Breakers also addressed speculation that Adams is available for trade.