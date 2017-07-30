 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Vote 17

Vote Compass

Basketball


NZ Basketball teams given new path to qualifying for 2024 Olympic Games

share

Source:

NZN

The Tall Blacks and Tall Ferns will have a chance to qualify for the 2024 Paris Olympics through the 2022 Asian Games in China.

Tall Blacks captain Reuben Te Rangi in action during a match against China. NZ Tall Blacks v China, Basketball, Bruce Pulman Arena, Auckland, New Zealand. 24 July 2017. © Copyright Image: Marc Shannon / www.photosport.nz.

Tall Blacks captain Reuben Te Rangi in action during a match against China.

Source: Photosport

The Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) has granted Oceania nations the ability to compete at the Asian Games for the first time in sports which will qualify for the Paris Olympics through Asia.

Australia's basketball, soccer and volleyball teams all compete in Asian competitions, but only the world No.20 Tall Blacks and the 42nd-ranked Tall Ferns come under the same umbrella in New Zealand.

Basketball New Zealand chief executive Iain Potter said the organisation had yet to hear directly from the OCA.

"But if it's the case we can compete in the 2022 Asian Games, then it's an exciting possibility," he said.

Basketball's international governing body Fiba recently admitted New Zealand to the Asia zone, meaning New Zealand could play in the Asia Cup and the World Cup Asia qualifiers.

"These events are hugely important in Asia, and bring an exposure to our teams' brands and nation far beyond what was available to us when playing solely in Oceania," Potter told NZ Newswire.

"So a chance to compete in the 2022 Asian Games is only going to help grow that presence."

The multi-discipline Asian Games have been held every four years since 1951 and are recognised by the International Olympic Committee.

Described as the second-largest multi-sport event after the Olympics, the next edition of the Asian Games is in Indonesia in 2018 and will involve 36 sports and 45 nations.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:57
1
Parker said the British fighter took a big gulp when they faced off at today's press conference.

Watch: 'You can see fear in his eyes' - Joseph Parker full of confidence after drawn out staredown with Hughie Fury

00:21
2
The Auckland midfielder was at his barnstorming best in the 34-26 loss.

Discarded All Blacks centre George Moala grabs rampaging double as Auckland slip against Otago

3
The Crusaders became the first foreign side to win a final in South Africa.

Kiwi sides disadvantaged as new Super Rugby schedule confirmed

04:40
4
Parker caught up with Emma Keeling after a turbulent week of preparation and press conferences for Sunday’s bout.

Video: Joseph Parker talks strategy, staredowns and scoring a KO ahead of WBO title defence against Hughie Fury

00:30
5
Gavin Cooper spoke for Taumalolo after Jared Waerea-Hargreaves singled him out earlier this week for their playoff game this weekend.

Watch: Jason Taumalolo in stitches after Cowboys skipper impersonates him to challenge Kiwis teammate

02:33
The incident happened on Parliament's forecourt today.

Graphic video: Man helped by emergency services outside Parliament

The man has been taken to hospital by ambulance.

00:49
The prize is the third largest Powerball jackpot in New Zealand history.

Watch: Lotto win of $30 million claimed by team of 10 women - 'We're all going to help our families'

Tina purchased the ticket on behalf of her syndicate and was the first to learn of their win.

00:24
Two men in the small town of Bulls gave the National Party leader a warm welcome.

Watch: Too young to vote 17-year-old gives rousing haka to Bill English in Bulls

"I couldn't give you my vote so I decided to give you something else."

02:01
The National leader says: "Sometimes things don't go as they should".

Final leaders' debate between English and Ardern pulls in over one million viewers

The debate was must watch viewing for over 40% of New Zealand's TV audience last night.

02:34
English and Ardern were put on the spot over potential coalition partners. Mr English didn't mince his words.

Watch: 'I'm suggesting to voters they cut out the middle man' – English issues blunt message on Peters

English and Ardern were put on the spot over potential coalition partners. Mr English didn't mince his words.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 