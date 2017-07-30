NZ Basketball teams given new path to qualifying for 2024 Olympic Games

The Tall Blacks and Tall Ferns will have a chance to qualify for the 2024 Paris Olympics through the 2022 Asian Games in China.

Tall Blacks captain Reuben Te Rangi in action during a match against China. Source: Photosport

The Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) has granted Oceania nations the ability to compete at the Asian Games for the first time in sports which will qualify for the Paris Olympics through Asia.

Australia's basketball, soccer and volleyball teams all compete in Asian competitions, but only the world No.20 Tall Blacks and the 42nd-ranked Tall Ferns come under the same umbrella in New Zealand.

Basketball New Zealand chief executive Iain Potter said the organisation had yet to hear directly from the OCA.

"But if it's the case we can compete in the 2022 Asian Games, then it's an exciting possibility," he said.

Basketball's international governing body Fiba recently admitted New Zealand to the Asia zone, meaning New Zealand could play in the Asia Cup and the World Cup Asia qualifiers.

"These events are hugely important in Asia, and bring an exposure to our teams' brands and nation far beyond what was available to us when playing solely in Oceania," Potter told NZ Newswire.

"So a chance to compete in the 2022 Asian Games is only going to help grow that presence."

The multi-discipline Asian Games have been held every four years since 1951 and are recognised by the International Olympic Committee.