TODAY |

Nuggets' Jamal Murray ejected from NBA game after hitting opponent in the groin

Source:  Associated Press

Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray was ejected after what appeared to be an intentional shot to the groin area of Dallas' Tim Hardaway Jr. in the second half of their game on Tuesday.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Murray made contact with Mavericks forward Tim Hardaway Junior. Source: SKY

Murray stumbled backward after the pair collided as Denver was setting up on offence. Murray got up and reached between Hardaway's legs with his right arm, prompting Hardaway to double over.

The official closest to the contact blew the whistle to stop play with 4:51 left in the third quarter and conferred with the other referees. The initial call was a foul on Murray, and it was upgraded to a flagrant-two foul on a video review.

Murray had 16 points when he was ejected, his same team-leading total from halftime.

Malone said he asked crew chief Zach Zarba for an explanation, and Zarba told him the replay was “fairly obvious.”

“There was a lot of physicality between those two,” Malone said. “They came out very aggressive in the third quarter, which we knew they would. Hopefully it’s nothing more than Jamal getting ejected tonight and we can just use it as a learning experience.”

The Nuggets led 80-73 when the game was stopped, and Hardaway scored the next seven points in just 23 seconds to get the Mavericks even before they went on to take their first lead since early in the first quarter. Denver won 117-113.

“I guess he was just frustrated that they didn’t call a foul,” Hardaway said. “I was just trying to do the best I can to deny the ball. The rest of it speaks for itself. It happens in a game. But it doesn’t even matter at this point. We lost.”

Basketball
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
After calling Novak Djokovic a 'tool' last week, Nick Kyrgios follows up with LeBron James comparison
2
Nuggets' Jamal Murray ejected from NBA game after hitting opponent in the groin
3
Meet one of the Wellington Saints' biggest signings ever — metaphorically and literally
4
Former NRL hooker and Junior Kiwi Masada Iosefa dies in tragic accident
5
'It doesn't seem real' - Vanessa Bryant remembers Kobe, Gianna a year after their deaths
MORE FROM
Basketball
MORE
01:56

Brooklyn Nets boss Sean Marks as excited as his dad to see star NBA trio shine

Nets' superstar trio off to losing start as Cavs youngster goes lights out in overtime

Kyrie Irving rejoins Brooklyn Nets after going AWOL, says he 'just needed a pause'
00:37

One hour of freedom a day: Breakers arrive to strict lockdown ahead of season-opener