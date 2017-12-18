New Zealand's NBL announce global broadcast deal, profits to be split between teams

Overseas fans will be able to get a taste of the New Zealand NBL, with the league today revealing pay-per-view options for the upcoming competition.

Gareth Dawson of the Rams Source: Photosport

Launched today, www.LeaguePass.co.nz will allow viewers from around the world to tune in for all 56 games of the NBL.

However, that option won't be in place for fans living in New Zealand, with Sky Sport having sealed the local broadcast rights.

What's more, the profits earned from the global broadcasts will be split equally across the seven New Zealand teams involved.

"We all know Covid-19 has brought the sporting world to a grinding halt, so that means our league could be the best available basketball option for overseas fans. We are stepping into new territory by offering our games globally," NBL general manager Justin Nelson said.

"The teams' revenue sources are challenged this year too, so we needed to help them and the players. We think LeaguePass.co.nz is an enticing option for the basketball hungry audience and could potentially be a great financial boost for the players, as well as the teams and their profiles.

"We think this might be a first. I don't know of another sport in New Zealand where players have been given a share of the pay-per-view revenue like this."