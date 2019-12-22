New Zealand Breakers hold off fast-finishing Illawarra Hawks in NBL nail-biter

Imports Scotty Hopson and Sek Henry delivered down the stretch to help New Zealand break their NBL away duck with a 91-89 win over Illawarra tonight.

The win keeps the Breakers (6-10) with a sniff of finals action, but almost certainly ends the hopes of the the last-placed Hawks (4-11).

The Breakers, who had lost their six previous away games this season, led by as many as 15 in the first quarter.

Illawarra rallied and twice led by one in the last quarter, but Hopson hit a tie-breaking jumper with four seconds left, to give the visitors successive wins for the first time this season.

Hopson finished with 21 points despite spending a fair chunk of time on the bench after collecting three first-half fouls.

Henry also scored 21, including eight straight points to turn a one-point final quarter deficit into a seven-point lead.

The Hawks' revival was sparked by bench guard Emmett Naar who scored 17, with veterans AJ Ogilvy and Todd Blanchfield contributing 18 and 19 respectively.

The Breakers hit 14 three-pointers, five of them to Henry.