New Orleans Pelicans beat Bucks in final pre-season game

The New Orleans Pelicans have finished of their pre-season win with emphatic win over the Milwaukee Bucks 127 , 113.

Source: 1 NEWS

Kiwi Steven Adams had a solid six point nine rebound night as he gets use to playing for a his new franchise.

Young phenom Zion Williamson was dominant with 31 points and nine rebounds for the Pelicans, creating even more anticipation for the start of his second NBA season.

Kris Middleton lead the Bucks with 29 points, but without Giannis Antetokounmpo, who sat out with a sore back it was always going to be a tough ask.

The Pelicans start their season against Toronto Raptors on Christmas eve.



