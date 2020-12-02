TODAY |

New Orleans Pelicans beat Bucks in final pre-season game

Source:  Associated Press

The New Orleans Pelicans have finished of their pre-season win with emphatic win over the Milwaukee Bucks 127 , 113.

Source: 1 NEWS

Kiwi Steven Adams had a solid six point nine rebound night as he gets use to playing for a his new franchise.

Young phenom  Zion Williamson was dominant with 31 points and nine rebounds for the Pelicans, creating even more anticipation for the start of his second NBA season. 

Kris Middleton lead the Bucks with 29 points, but without Giannis Antetokounmpo, who sat out with a sore back it was always going to be a tough ask.

The Pelicans start their season against Toronto Raptors on Christmas eve. 


 


Basketball
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:39
Team NZ beat Luna Rossa in nailbiting race to win World Series regatta
2
Shocker from Dean Barker's American Magic leaves the door open for Team NZ
3
Australia win first Test by eight wickets after skittling India for 36
4
New Orleans Pelicans beat Bucks in final pre-season game
5
Watch: Team NZ come close to smashing foil into mark before cruising to huge win over struggling INEOS Team UK
MORE FROM
Basketball
MORE

'I thought I was strong' - Zion Williamson impressed by new teammate Steven Adams' strength despite outweighing him

LeBron James and Anthony Davis pledge futures to Lakers with new deals

Breakers to begin NBL season in Melbourne

Russell Westbrook on the move again after Rockets agree to NBA trade with Wizards