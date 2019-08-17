TODAY |

New Breakers star RJ Hampton welcomed with pōwhiri

By Zion Dayal

New Breakers star signing RJ Hampton has finally touched down in New Zealand.

The 18-year old is touted to be a top five NBA draft pick and opted to play in the NBL as opposed to taking the college route.

The Texas native had offers from some of the America's biggest colleges, including Kansas, Duke and Kentucky.

"I want to win a NBL championship - that's my main goal first," Hampton said.

"I want to further my basketball career with the Breakers and help the Breakers out as much as I can."

Hampton and his family were greeted today at Auckland Airport with a pōwhiri.

"This has been one of the best experiences I've had."

Hampton and the Breakers will play the Perth Wildcats in pre-season on September 20.

Source: 1 NEWS
