Nets conjure NBA's play of the season as razzle dazzle counterattack ends with dunk

Kevin Durant had 23 points, 13 assists and eight rebounds and the Brooklyn Nets took the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference by beating the Cleveland Cavaliers 123-109 this morning.

Kyrie Irving added 17 points and joined an elite list of shooters for the Nets, who will open the playoffs next weekend against either Boston or Washington. They meet Wednesday in the play-in tournament to determine the No. 7 seed.

Durant made his first eight shots, one of them a dunk to finish one of the highlight plays of the season, to bounce back nicely from a 4-for-17 outing on the weekend. It was a strong finale to his first season back after missing 2019-20 while recovering from a ruptured Achilles tendon.

The Nets rested James Harden after he played the last two games following an 18-game absence with a right hamstring strain. That meant Brooklyn finished the regular season with just eight appearances from its Big Three, going 6-2.

But the Nets still managed to finish 48-24, holding off Milwaukee for the No. 2 seed and setting a franchise record for the most games over .500 at any point in a season.

Collin Sexton scored 16 points but was ejected midway through the third quarter for a flagrant foul against Durant. Durant was originally called for the foul, but replay showed Sexton elbowed Durant in the face on his drive, so the call was changed to a Flagrant 2, which carries an automatic ejection.

Isaac Okoro and Dean Wade had 18 points for the Cavaliers, who sat Kevin Love and a number of other players in their 13th loss in the last 14 games of a 22-50 season.

Irving shot 7 for 11 from the field and 3 for 3 from 3-point range. He finished at 50.6% overall, 40.2% from behind the arc and 92.2% on free throws, becoming the ninth player to finish a 50/40/90 season. Nets coach Steve Nash did it four times and Durant did it once.

The Nets avoided getting swept in the series. The Cavaliers won both meetings in January, including a 147-135 double-overtime victory on Jan. 20 in the first game Durant, Harden and Irving played together.