NBL superfan gearing up for grand finale after perfect season attendance

We all know sports fans who say they've never missed a game, but for Aucklander and basketball fanatic Beatrix Loos, that claim is no hollow boast.

In an incredible feat of endurance, Loos has sat courtside for every minute of this season's New Zealand NBL.

Her love for basketball started more than a decade ago with a spur of the moment decision to catch a Breakers game. Her son Lucas became a fan of the sport, and Loos followed suit.

"You are so close to the players and hear the things you are not supposed to hear and I am happy watching from a distance and seeing the smiles, especially the older players," she told 1 NEWS.

"They put the basketball in and its still like the first time they did a shot."

Her commitment hasn't gone unnoticed, honoured by the NBL's general manager Justin Nelson in last Thursday's semi-finals.

"It's amazing," Nelson said.

"To be here as much as we have been here is amazing. She's been here more than the players, more than the coaches.

"What a fan, without the fans we wouldn't be able to do what we do, so I am grateful to all the fans but especailly to Beatrix.

"It is an amazing effort."

Loos was gifted a signed jersey by her favourite player, Mika Vukona, but simply turning up is reward enough.

"I didn't expect any reward for it because for me it is just a pleasure to watch."