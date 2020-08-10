TODAY |

NBL player lops off his magical mullet for charity

Source:  1 NEWS

Another sporting mullet bit the dust this weekend, this time for charity and victory.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Jarrod Kenny from the Otago Nuggets will now have a colder neck. Source: Seven Sharp

Seven Sharp’s Jeremy Wells got excited about Otago Nuggets basketball player Jarrod Kenny’s mullet when he appeared on the show last week.

Kenny said he’d lop off his mullet if the Nuggets took out the NBL championship.

After accomplishing the feat, he made good on his promise.

“I did say at the start of this tournament that if we do win it'll come off at some stage down in Dunedin, down in the Octagon,” he said.

The money Kenny’s mullet has raised is just under $3500 and it's going to a hardship fund for young Dunedin basketballers.

Basketball
Dunedin and Otago
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:15
Israel Folau shows pace and power to score brilliant individual effort in Catalan's comeback win
2
Kiwis and Panthers prop gets emotional watching grandad's tribute for his milestone game
3
‘I love those boys’ - Blake Green defends his exit from the Warriors
4
‘Best thing to happen to the club in the last 20 years’ – Warriors owner delighted after hiring Gould, Brown
5
Kicking cancer and conversions: Aaron Cruden says sayonara to NZ rugby
MORE FROM
Basketball
MORE
01:36

Breakers push for Australian NBL season to be played in New Zealand
02:13

So far so good, health officials say as Queenstown's 1000 Covid-19 tests are processed

Suns star sinks incredible turnaround buzzer-beater over George to sink Clippers

Aussie NBL team stoked after landing 'one of the top prospects coming out of NZ' on three-year deal