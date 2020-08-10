NBL player lops off his magical mullet for charity

Another sporting mullet bit the dust this weekend, this time for charity and victory.

Seven Sharp’s Jeremy Wells got excited about Otago Nuggets basketball player Jarrod Kenny’s mullet when he appeared on the show last week.

Kenny said he’d lop off his mullet if the Nuggets took out the NBL championship.

After accomplishing the feat, he made good on his promise.

“I did say at the start of this tournament that if we do win it'll come off at some stage down in Dunedin, down in the Octagon,” he said.