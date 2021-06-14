NBA title race blown wide open as Nets lose second superstar to injury

The NBA title race has been blown wide open after Brooklyn Nets' star point guard Kyrie Irving severely sprained his ankle during a game four loss to the Milwaukee Bucks this morning.

Irving joins fellow superstar James Harden on the Nets' injury list, and now a second-round playoff series that once looked like a Brooklyn runaway suddenly is up for grabs.

Milwaukee star Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 34 points and the Bucks rolled to a 107-96 game four victory to tie the series.

The Bucks erased a 2-0 deficit by winning two straight in Milwaukee. Game five is Wednesday at Brooklyn.

“We're very happy, but we've got to keep getting better, keep playing together and hopefully we can go into Brooklyn and take one,” Antetokounmpo said.

Brooklyn’s immediate concern is the health of its superstar trio.

Irving was hurt midway through the second quarter and didn’t return. The Nets already are missing nine-time All-Star and 2018 MVP James Harden, who hasn’t played since the opening minute of game one due to right hamstring tightness.

That puts even more pressure on Kevin Durant, who has carried the Nets this series and provided 28 points and 13 rebounds today. The only other Net in double figures was Irving, who had 11 points before leaving.

Nets coach Steve Nash said X-rays taken on Irving’s ankle were negative and that the seven-time All-Star’s status for game five is uncertain at this point.

“We’ll have to see how it goes,” Nash said.

“We’ll cross our fingers.”

After Irving made a basket in the paint to cut the Bucks’ lead to 44-40 midway through the second quarter, his left leg hit the right leg of Antetokounmpo on his way down. Irving landed awkwardly, his ankle rolled and he clutched at it as play briefly continued on the other end of the floor.

When play stopped due to a change of possession, team officials went to check on Irving, who appeared in pain on the floor before walking to the locker room. The Nets announced at halftime that Irving wouldn’t return.

The Bucks already had taken the lead for good even before Irving’s injury.

They got more balance today after eking out an 86-83 victory in game three, when Kris Middleton and Antetokounmpo combined for 68 points, 79% of the Bucks' scoring output.

That marked the highest percentage of a team’s points that a duo had combined to score in any NBA playoff game ever.

Middleton scored 19 points, Jrue Holiday had 14, P.J. Tucker got 13 and Bryn Forbes added 10 for the Bucks.

Holiday had nine assists and Middleton had eight.

“At this stage, it's whatever it takes to win the game,” Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said.

“It certainly helps to get more guys contributing, making shots. P.J. Tucker was phenomenal on both ends of the court.”

After the Nets scored 13 straight points to take a 34-23 lead early in the second quarter, Milwaukee responded with a 21-4 run to seize control of the game.

That stretch featured a 12-0 spurt including a four-point play from Middleton, two corner 3-pointers from Tucker and a dunk from Antetokounmpo.

“They went on a run," forward Jeff Green said, “and we just didn't bounce back.”

As the final seconds ticked off the clock, the Fiserv Forum crowd changed, “Bucks In Six!”

That's been a rallying cry among the fan base ever since former Milwaukee guard Brandon Jennings incorrectly predicted his eighth-seeded Bucks would win a 2013 first-round series over the top-seeded Heat in six games.

“Now it’s a three-game series,” Nash said.