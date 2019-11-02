TODAY |

NBA superstar Steph Curry to miss at least three months after surgery on broken hand

Associated Press
Stephen Curry underwent surgery on his broken left hand and the Golden State Warriors say he will miss at least three months but is expected to make a full recovery.

The Warriors announced Curry had undergone surgery Friday morning performed by Dr. Steven Shin at the Cedars-Sinai Kerlan-Jobe Institute in Los Angeles. An update on his progress is planned after three months.

Specialists examined a CT scan Curry had Thursday, a day after the two-time MVP broke his non-shooting hand in the third quarter of a 121-110 home loss to the Phoenix Suns.

Curry was injured while driving to his left while defended by Kelly Oubre Jr. and with big man Aron Baynes standing in the paint. Curry leapt with the ball then came down head first, landing awkwardly on his hands as he tried to brace himself. Baynes then landed on Curry's left hand. The 31-year-old Curry grimaced in pain, grabbing at his fingers then walking to the locker room.

He joins the injured Klay Thompson on the sidelines. Thompson is recovering from a July 2 surgery for a torn ACL in his left knee.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The Warriors' star is facing time on the sidelines after the 121-110 defeat to Phoenix. Source: NBA
