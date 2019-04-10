TODAY |

NBA star Steven Adams once again says no to Tall Blacks, won't play for NZ at World Cup

The Tall Blacks have been dealt a blow heading into this year's FIBA World Cup in China, with NBA star Steven Adams unavailable for selection.

Adams, 25, is by far the biggest name in New Zealand basketball, yet has never donned the black singlet for his country, committing himself to the NBA and the Oklahoma City Thunder.

"Steven's support of the Tall Blacks and his interest in playing for the programmer at some point down the line is unwavering," Adams' agent representatives told Basketball NZ.

"While he won't be participating this year with the national team, his plan is to evaluate the opportunity to play in the 2020 Olympics following the upcoming NBA season."

Adams was initially named in New Zealand's 25-strong squad for the World Cup, however the centre will continue his international exile.

The Oklahoma star has in the past stated he feels no loyalty towards Basketball New Zealand.

The Bastketball World Cup begins on August 31 in China.

Steven Adams grabs a rebound next to Houston Rockets centre Clint Capela. Source: Associated Press
