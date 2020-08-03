NBA star scores unreal 22m buzzer-beater in Magic’s crushing win over Kings

Nikola Vucevic had 23 points and 11 rebounds, Aaron Gordon scored 19 of his 22 points in the first half and the Orlando Magic continued a strong restart with a 132-116 victory over the Sacramento Kings today.

Terrence Ross scored 25 points as the Magic won a season-best fifth straight game going back to before the pandemic-forced shutdown in March.

Orlando won the last three before the hiatus and beat Brooklyn, the team it is battling for the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference, to open the restart.

But the Magic lost Jonathan Isaac again when he appeared to re-injure the left knee he hurt Jan. 1 that kept him out until the restart. The third-year player was taken off the court in a wheelchair after crumpling to the floor in pain in the fourth quarter as the knee appeared to buckle on a drive.

“It looked bad, obviously, but until you hear anything I’m just hopeful, that’s all,” coach Steve Clifford said. “It’s all conjecture and you just have to wait and find out.”

De'Aaron Fox scored 13 points after a career-high 39 in the restart opener for the Kings, who have lost both games in the bubble as they try to get in position for a shot at the final playoff spot in the West. Harry Giles III led Sacramento with a career-high 23 points.

“For us that's two games in a row that the other team kind of had their way at the rim,” coach Luke Walton said. “Just not physical enough in either game so far.”

Markelle Fultz beat the buzzer in the first quarter by draining a three-quarter court shot that tied the franchise record for first-quarter points and gave Orlando a 44-26 lead. Fultz finished with 14 points.

Gordon scored seven of the first nine points for the Magic, who shot 63% in the first half while building a 24-point halftime lead. They led by as many as 36 points in the second half.