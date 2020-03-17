TODAY |

NBA star reveals anger at teammate suspected of infecting him when coronavirus joke backfired

Source:  1 NEWS

Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell has revealed that he was far from impressed wtih teammate Rudy Gobert after the pair tested positive for coronavirus. 

Your playlist will load after this ad

Gobert has tested positive for the virus, leading to the NBA suspending the rest of its season. Source: New Culture

Although they are the only two players on their team to have the virus, Gobert is considered patient zero among professional athletes in North America. 

Outrage ensued after Gobert infamously touched several microphones after a press conference in an attempt at humorous defiance to the personal distance protocols put in place after the coronavirus pandemic began to take hold. At that point, he did not yet know he was carrying the virus.

Gobert also reportedly showed little concern over physical contact and the handling of other teammates' belongings, ignoring coronavirus precautions early on.

The blame now seems to be placed squarely on Gobert's shoulders for the subsequent transmission of the virus to Mitchell, with little being needed to connect the dots.

In an interview with Good Morning America, Mitchell expressed his anger but also said he's glad his teammate is doing well.

"It took awhile for me to kind of cool off," he said.

“I read what he said and I heard what he said. I’m glad he’s doing OK, I’m glad I’m doing well. I’m just happy, to be honest — I hate to say that it’s two of us — but that it wasn’t the whole [Jazz traveling] party. At the end of the day, neither him nor I have children at home — I have some teammates that have children, some staff that have children at home. So I’m glad that we were able to contain it as much as possible.”

Basketball
Coronavirus Pandemic
North America
Health
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:21
NBA star reveals anger at teammate suspected of infecting him when coronavirus joke backfired
2
Benji Marshall turns back the clock, scores try while leading Tigers to win over Dragons
3
Highlanders touch down in Dunedin to begin self-isolation after returning from Argentina
4
Australian hooker shown red card on Crusaders debut for throwing elbow
5
Watch: Blake Green gives insight into Warriors life in makeshift Aussie camp
MORE FROM
Basketball
MORE
02:01

'We will get through this crisis' - Govt announces $12.1 billion coronavirus rescue package

Full show: 1 NEWS special as Government outlines multi-billion dollar coronavirus relief package

Distilleries using high-proof alcohol to make hand sanitiser during coronavirus pandemic
00:13

'Punch some cones' - Aussie larrikin gives brutally honest answer about what he'll do in isolation