NBA star reveals anger at teammate suspected of infecting him when coronavirus joke backfired

Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell has revealed that he was far from impressed wtih teammate Rudy Gobert after the pair tested positive for coronavirus.

Although they are the only two players on their team to have the virus, Gobert is considered patient zero among professional athletes in North America.

Outrage ensued after Gobert infamously touched several microphones after a press conference in an attempt at humorous defiance to the personal distance protocols put in place after the coronavirus pandemic began to take hold. At that point, he did not yet know he was carrying the virus.

Gobert also reportedly showed little concern over physical contact and the handling of other teammates' belongings, ignoring coronavirus precautions early on.

The blame now seems to be placed squarely on Gobert's shoulders for the subsequent transmission of the virus to Mitchell, with little being needed to connect the dots.

In an interview with Good Morning America, Mitchell expressed his anger but also said he's glad his teammate is doing well.

"It took awhile for me to kind of cool off," he said.