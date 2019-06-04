TODAY |

NBA star Klay Thompson in doubt for Game 3 for Warriors against Raptors

Associated Press
Golden State guard Klay Thompson has a mild strain in his left hamstring that forced him out of Game 2 in the NBA Finals and he is listed as questionable for Game 3 against the Toronto Raptors on Thursday.

In addition, backup big man Kevon Looney suffered a non-displaced cartilage fracture on the right side of his ribcage and will be out indefinitely.

That's a hit to the two-time defending champions' depth at center, making the March signing of Andrew Bogut all the more important — along with the return of DeMarcus Cousins from a torn left quadriceps muscle.

The teams said both Thompson and Looney underwent MRI exams today once back in the Bay Area.

Thompson left at the 7:59 mark of the fourth quarter in Sunday night's 109-104 victory that evened the best-of-seven Finals at one game apiece. Looney didn't play at all in the second half.

Toronto Raptors guard Danny Green pressures Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (11) as he drives down court during the first half of Game 2 of basketballâs NBA Finals, Sunday, June 2, 2019, in Toronto. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)
Toronto Raptors guard Danny Green pressures Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson during Game 2 of their NBA finals series. Source: Associated Press
