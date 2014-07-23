NBA star Blake Griffin out for six weeks with knee surgery

Blake Griffin has undergone an arthroscopic surgery to remove loose bodies from his right knee and the Los Angeles Clippers star will be out four to six weeks.

The team says Dr. Neal ElAttrache performed the surgery today at Kerlan-Jobe Orthopaedic Clinic.

Griffin is averaging 21 points, 8.9 rebounds and 4.6 assists in 26 games this season.