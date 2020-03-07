TODAY |

NBA players return 16 positive Covid-19 tests ahead of season restart

Source:  Associated Press

The NBA and the National Basketball Players Association say 16 players tested positive for coronavirus in the first wave of mandatory tests done in preparation for the restart of the season.

Lakers forward LeBron James, center, shoots as Milwaukee Bucks centre Robin Lopez, left, and forward Giannis Antetokounmpo defend. Source: Associated Press

Those 16 players were part of a pool of 302 tested. Tests are continuing for all 22 teams that will be participating in the restart at the Disney campus near Orlando, Florida, next month.

The player names were not disclosed; some, such as Malcolm Brogdon of Indiana and Sacramento teammates Jabari Parker and Alex Len, have publicly acknowledged they have recently positive.

That was a 5.3 per cent rate of positive tests leaguewide.

The league did not announce results of testing on staffers and other members of team travel parties, all of whom are also part of the mandatory testing program.

The league and the union say that “any player who tested positive will remain in self-isolation until he satisfies public health protocols for discontinuing isolation and has been cleared by a physician.”

Basketball
Coronavirus Pandemic
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:20
Warriors battered by Storm as they slump to another humiliating loss
2
England football boss rejected Jacinda Ardern's phone call ahead of World Cup bid
3
English FA's snub of trans-Tasman World Cup bid labelled disrespectful by Australian football boss
4
Kiwis halfback Shaun Johnson says All Blacks would thrash Kangaroos in hybrid game
5
Increased influence of Kiwis 'icon' a positive after Kearney sacking, says Adam Blair
MORE FROM
Basketball
MORE
21:07

Inside Parliament: Boosts for National in poll and long lines for Covid-19 testing
01:04

PM says it was 'never his intent' when asked about Health Minister pinning border issues solely on Dr Bloomfield

Dr Bloomfield wanted NZ to stay in Level 2 for longer, documents reveal

Of 2159 people who left managed isolation, 71 refused to have Covid-19 test - Ministry of Health