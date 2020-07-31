NBA players kneel for racial justice before first game of season restart

Players, coaches and officials involved in the first game of the restarted NBA season took a knee during the national anthem today in a unified showing of support for racial justice.

While the NBA was on hiatus, racism in the United States became a heated issue following the death of African American man George Floyd while restrained by a white police officer.

The NBA has given players permission to share social justice messages in the season's return, including taking a knee during the anthem and choosing messages to don on the back of their jerseys instead of their surnames.

Prior to tip off, players and staff from the Utah Jazz and New Orleans Pelicans along with the referees for the match took a knee during the anthem.