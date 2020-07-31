TODAY |

NBA players kneel for racial justice before first game of season restart

Source:  1 NEWS

Players, coaches and officials involved in the first game of the restarted NBA season took a knee during the national anthem today in a unified showing of support for racial justice.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The Utah Jazz, New Orleans Pelicans and referees all showed a unified front before tip-off. Source: SKY

While the NBA was on hiatus, racism in the United States became a heated issue following the death of African American man George Floyd while restrained by a white police officer.

The NBA has given players permission to share social justice messages in the season's return, including taking a knee during the anthem and choosing messages to don on the back of their jerseys instead of their surnames.

Prior to tip off, players and staff from the Utah Jazz and New Orleans Pelicans along with the referees for the match took a knee during the anthem.

The Jazz eventually went on to win the game, 106-104.

Basketball
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:45
Warriors coaching rumour mill continues to swirl as big names linked
2
Steven Adams dribbles ball while sitting down before scoring with 'Kiwi-step' in bizarre NBA scrimmage play
3
'I have a bit of growing up to do' – Corey Harawira-Naera apologises over schoolgirls sex scandal
4
Beauden Barrett holds on to No.10 jersey as Blues name squad for Highlanders clash
5
Sonny Bill Williams touches down in Sydney with family, heads for quarantine ahead of NRL return
MORE FROM
Basketball
MORE

Steven Adams shines in NBA return, top-scores for Thunder in scrimmage win over Celtics

'What is this?' - Steven Adams mocks OKC teammate during scrimmage

Aussie NBA star recounts pain and fear after positive Covid-19 test - 'I slept for four days straight'

Steven Adams delivers blunt analysis on life in NBA bubble - ‘This is not Syria, mate, we’re living in a bloody resort’