NBA player Kyle Lowry provides adorable moment with mid-game kiss for son

Toronto NBA player Kyle Lowry gave his son a mid-game kiss after landing near him during the team's loss to San Antonio.

While battling San Antonio’s Bryn Forbes for a loose ball in the third, Lowry landed heavily on Toronto’s baseline, just in front of where his family was seated.

Lowry got up and gave his son a kiss on the cheek, then returned to the court.

Lowry finished with 16 points and a season-high 15 assists.

His former teammate DeMar DeRozan got another warm welcome in Toronto, and then helped the Spurs top the struggling Raptors.

DeRozan scored 25 points, Rudy Gay had 15 and the Spurs rallied from an 18-point deficit to beat Toronto 105-104 today.

“Being down what we was down and still being able to fight back and pull it out was big, especially on the road,” DeRozan said.

San Antonio used a big fourth quarter to win for the third time in four games. Derrick White scored 13 points for the Spurs, and LaMarcus Aldridge had 11. DeRozan also collected eight rebounds and four assists while topping 20 points for the 11th straight game.