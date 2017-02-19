 

Christchurch Port Hills Fire

Basketball


NBA Pacers shooting guard leaps over three, slamming vicious dunk to win slam dunk contest

Indiana Pacers shooting guard Glenn Robinson III has been crowned the 2017 Slam Dunk champion after showcasing two show-stopping dunks at the NBA All Stars weekend in New Orleans today.

Glenn Robinson III slammed two spectacular dunks to win the NBA Dunk Contest in New Orleans.
Source: SKY

Robinson scored a perfect 50 score in his final dunk against Phoenix Suns' small forward Derrick Jones Jr. to win the slam dunk contest.

Last year's finalist Aaron Gordon of the Orlando Magic failed to make it into the final two, unable to impress the judges with his unique drone dunk attempt.

