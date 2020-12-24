TODAY |

NBA game postponed because Houston Rockets don't have enough players due to Covid-19

Source:  Associated Press

Houston's season opener against the Oklahoma City Thunder today has been postponed after coronavirus cases and James Harden's violation of the NBA's Covid-19 protocols left the Rockets without the league-mandated eight players available.

James Harden (top) violated health and safety protocols. Source: Associated Press

The NBA announced the postponement in a release that said three Rockets players had returned tests that were either positive or inconclusive and that four other players were quarantined because of contract tracing.

The release also said that Harden was unavailable for the game because of a violation of health and safety protocols after video of the disgruntled star surfaced on social media where he was without a mask at a crowded party in a private event space Tuesday night. Rumours have swirled for months that Harden wants to be traded, but the superstar has refused to address the situation.

A ninth player was unavailable for the game because of an injury, leaving the Rockets without enough players to play Wednesday night.

Houston's injury report released this morning that Ben McLemore and rookie KJ Martin were not with the team and were self-isolating and that DeMarcus Cousins was questionable because of a sprained right ankle.

Basketball
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:53
Kiwis behind hydrofoiling bike continuing to dream big - 'It could end up in the Olympics'
2
NBA game postponed because Houston Rockets don't have enough players due to Covid-19
3
Joseph Parker uses postponement of fight with Junior Fa to have surgery
4
David Warner ruled out of Boxing Day Test for Australia
5
Watch: Black Caps sub Daryl Mitchell pulls off stunning one-handed catch
MORE FROM
Basketball
MORE

Steven Adams adjusting to New Orleans life, 'dabbling' in city's renowned cuisine scene

'I thought I was strong' - Zion Williamson impressed by new teammate Steven Adams' strength despite outweighing him

LeBron James and Anthony Davis pledge futures to Lakers with new deals

Breakers to begin NBL season in Melbourne