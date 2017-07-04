NBA Finals MVP Kevin Durant accepts pay cut to re-sign with Golden State Warriors - reports

One day shy of a year after announcing his decision to join the powerhouse Warriors, Kevin Durant took far less than he could have to help make sure they stay winners and chase more championships.

Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant reacts after scoring against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the second half of Game 5 of basketball's NBA Finals in Oakland, Calif. Source: Associated Press

KD agreed to terms today on a contract worth approximately NZD$72 million over the next two years.

Still exhilarated from his first career title, Durant has made it clear he hopes to build a dynasty alongside Stephen Curry, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson.

Kevin Durant's new contract calls for about NZD$34million in the first year with a player option for the second season, a person with direct knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press, speaking on condition of anonymity because it won't become official until the end of the free agency moratorium period.

As he planned all along to provide the Warriors with financial flexibility, Durant waited as Golden State general manager Bob Myers signed the other free agents — Curry for a record NZD$276 million over five years; 2015 Finals MVP Andre Iguodala on a three-year contract with NZD$66million guaranteed; fellow key reserves Shaun Livingston for NZD$33million and three years, and David West on a one-year deal for the veteran minimum NZD$3.6 million.

Last week, Durant declined to opt in for the NZD$37.5 million second year of his previous deal with the Warriors and became an unrestricted free agent. The move was expected as Durant insisted when the season ended that he would do his part to keep the core of the roster intact.

He could have signed a max deal that would have paid him millions more next season, but that contract will come soon enough. He is expected to decline the player option next year and sign for the maximum then.