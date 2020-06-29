NBA considering allowing players to personalise jerseys with social justice messages

The NBA basketball league may allow players to personalise their jerseys with statements that promote social justice issues or charitable causes.

LeBron James wears a shirt in honour of Eric Garner - a black man killed in 2014 after a NYC police officer put him in a chokehold while being arrested - before a game in 2014. Source: Getty

Oklahoma City guard Chris Paul, president of the National Basketball Players Association, said the union and the league are currently collaborating on the initiative.

Messages like "Black Lives Matter" or "I Can't Breathe" or the names of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor or Ahmaud Arbery could replace the players' names on the backs of their uniforms.

The NBA season is scheduled to resume on July 30 with 22 teams competing in Orlando.

Paul told The Undefeated that players would not be forced or pressured to post social justice messages. He said suggestions will be offered for players who are searching for a cause to support.