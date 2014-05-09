 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

Basketball


NBA champion Chris Bosh dropped by Miami Heat over blood-clot health issues

share

Source:

Associated Press

Chris Bosh's time with the Miami Heat is officially over.

Miami Heat's LeBron James high-fives Chris Bosh.

Source: Associated Press

Weeks after the sides came to a final agreement on how to part ways and more than a year since his last NBA appearance because of blood-clot issues, Bosh was waived by the Heat on Tuesday.

The move was a formality.

It gives Miami access to $25.3 million in salary-cap space for this coming season, which the Heat will use to sign free agents starting Thursday. Bosh still gets that salary, plus $26.8 million for next season, and in theory could continue his career — if another team declares him fit to play.

It's unknown if that will happen. But at least there's finally closure on his Miami era, and the Heat announced his No. 1 jersey has been retired.

"Chris changed his life and basketball career when he came to Miami," Heat President Pat Riley said. "And he changed our lives for the better, in a way we never would have imagined when he joined the Miami Heat. We will forever be indebted to CB for how he changed this team and led us to four trips to the NBA Finals and two NBA championships.

Miami Heat's LeBron James, left, Dwyane Wade (3), Chris Bosh (1) and Ray Allen, center, huddle on the court.

Source: Associated Press

"He is, without a doubt, one of the greatest players in the history of the franchise."

Bosh signed a five-year deal to stay with the Heat in 2014, shortly after LeBron James left Miami for a return to Cleveland. James, Bosh and Dwyane Wade went to the NBA Finals in all four of their seasons together in Miami, winning titles in 2012 and 2013.

Bosh's last Miami deal was worth $118 million. For that, he was only able to play in 97 games.

"You always want what's best for Chris, whatever that is," Heat captain Udonis Haslem said earlier this year. "I know how difficult this has been for him."

On Tuesday, after the news broke, many players — James and Wade included — tweeted out their well-wishes to Bosh.

"An unbelievable teammate and one of the best dudes out there," wrote former Heat forward Mike Miller, a part of Miami's 2012 and 2013 title teams. "Thank you for the 2 rings."

Bosh appeared in 44 games in 2014-15, his season ending at the All-Star break when the first known clot episode started. A year later, he played in 53 games and - in an eerie similarity - his season again ended at All-Star weekend, when another clot was found shortly after he landed in Toronto for the 2016 All-Star Game.

Bosh hasn't played since, missing Miami's last 125 games.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:44
1
Plumes of water were sprayed onto the Emirates plane to celebrate the team's homecoming and the arrival of the Auld Mug back to NZ.

Watch: Auckland Airport welcomes Emirates Team NZ home with water salute as plane taxis to gate

00:21
2
For the first time since 2003 the Auld Mug is back in New Zealand.

Watch: The glorious moment the America's Cup arrives back on New Zealand soil

00:11
3
It's been almost a week since the Team NZ helmsman has been in front of camera, but the Kiwi hero managed to re-gather himself.

Watch: 'I'm pretty f… good!' - Peter Burling makes clever save, covers near-expletive in quick interview

00:21
4
For the first time since 2003 the Auld Mug is back in New Zealand.

Wellington to put on America's Cup victory parade for Team NZ next week


00:58
5
Snow on The Remarkables, a gorgeous sunrise - it’s not hard to see why they’re not in Auckland yet.

Watch: Not a bad day for it! Picturesque Queenstown landscape serves as backdrop for Lions training

Last week, Associate Health Minister Peter Dunne released a list of approved medical cannabis products, most of which are sprays or pills.

Remove criminal penalties for all personal illicit drug use, says Drug Foundation, in radical proposal to treat drug use as a health issue

The Foundation unveiled the plan at Parliament this afternoon.

00:32
Burling again was quick to give credit to his team-mates for bringing the Auld Mug back to NZ shores.

'We do it to try and win yacht races' - humble Team NZ helmsman Peter Burling plays down hero status

Burling again was quick to give credit to his team-mates for bringing the Auld Mug back to NZ shores.

00:21
For the first time since 2003 the Auld Mug is back in New Zealand.

Watch: The glorious moment the America's Cup arrives back on New Zealand soil

For the first time since 2003 the Auld Mug is back in New Zealand.

00:44
Ashby said it was a pleasure and privilege to celebrate the America's Cup victory.

Triumphant Team New Zealand to parade America's Cup through Auckland CBD

Full details of the parade down Auckland's Queen St and onto a sail past in the Viaduct Basin.

04:26
A recent survey revealed New Zealand is the second-worst country for workplace bullying.

Workplace bullying causes some Kiwis to suffer mental health issues

Just under a decade ago, New Zealand was ranked as having the second-worst rate of workplace bullying in the world.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ