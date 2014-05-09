NBA champion Chris Bosh dropped by Miami Heat over blood-clot health issues

Chris Bosh's time with the Miami Heat is officially over.

Miami Heat's LeBron James high-fives Chris Bosh. Source: Associated Press

Weeks after the sides came to a final agreement on how to part ways and more than a year since his last NBA appearance because of blood-clot issues, Bosh was waived by the Heat on Tuesday.

The move was a formality.

It gives Miami access to $25.3 million in salary-cap space for this coming season, which the Heat will use to sign free agents starting Thursday. Bosh still gets that salary, plus $26.8 million for next season, and in theory could continue his career — if another team declares him fit to play.

It's unknown if that will happen. But at least there's finally closure on his Miami era, and the Heat announced his No. 1 jersey has been retired.

"Chris changed his life and basketball career when he came to Miami," Heat President Pat Riley said. "And he changed our lives for the better, in a way we never would have imagined when he joined the Miami Heat. We will forever be indebted to CB for how he changed this team and led us to four trips to the NBA Finals and two NBA championships.

Miami Heat's LeBron James, left, Dwyane Wade (3), Chris Bosh (1) and Ray Allen, center, huddle on the court. Source: Associated Press

"He is, without a doubt, one of the greatest players in the history of the franchise."

Bosh signed a five-year deal to stay with the Heat in 2014, shortly after LeBron James left Miami for a return to Cleveland. James, Bosh and Dwyane Wade went to the NBA Finals in all four of their seasons together in Miami, winning titles in 2012 and 2013.

Bosh's last Miami deal was worth $118 million. For that, he was only able to play in 97 games.

"You always want what's best for Chris, whatever that is," Heat captain Udonis Haslem said earlier this year. "I know how difficult this has been for him."

On Tuesday, after the news broke, many players — James and Wade included — tweeted out their well-wishes to Bosh.

"An unbelievable teammate and one of the best dudes out there," wrote former Heat forward Mike Miller, a part of Miami's 2012 and 2013 title teams. "Thank you for the 2 rings."

Bosh appeared in 44 games in 2014-15, his season ending at the All-Star break when the first known clot episode started. A year later, he played in 53 games and - in an eerie similarity - his season again ended at All-Star weekend, when another clot was found shortly after he landed in Toronto for the 2016 All-Star Game.