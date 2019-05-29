TODAY |

NBA boss admits he's 'jealous' of Breakers snagging top prospect RJ Hampton

AAP
More From
Basketball
Breakers
North America

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver says he is "a little jealous" teenage US basketball star RJ Hampton made the surprise decision to play for the New Zealand Breakers in the NBL rather than the NBA's G League.

The NBA is offering NZ$192,000 contracts to elite players coming out of high school to play in their development G League for a year before attempting to get drafted to the NBA.

Hampton, an 18-year-old point guard from Texas, yesterday spurned the G League and scholarships at top colleges including Kansas, Memphis and Texas Tech to announce he will play for the Breakers in the NBL.

    Your playlist will load after this ad

    The 18-year-old turned down offers from some of the biggest US colleges to play for the Auckland club. Source: Breakfast

    "I am a little jealous because we are, in our G League, trying to create our own professional track," Silver told ESPN this morning.

    "I haven't talked to him yet or his advisers, but to the extent he decided he was better off in Australia than our G League, I think I'm going to talk to Commissioner Shareef (Abdur-Rahim) of the G League and say, 'What should we be looking at differently?'"

    Silver was full of praise for the NBL and Australia's junior development programs, including the Australian Institute of Sport.

    "First of all, Australia has a fantastic development system," Silver said.

    "Australia, I may get this off a little bit, but I think their population is around 24 million.

    "For a country of 24 million they have around a dozen NBA players in the league right now.

    "So, pound-for-pound one of the best basketball countries in the world.

    "We have studied the Australian academy system.

    "They take their young players and they move them, I don't know if they call it a professional track, but they become full-time ball players.

    "Once they hit 14 or so they are designated based on aptitude they have shown."

    Silver said the NBA was so impressed by Australia's development system it inspired the NBA to create its own basketball academies in China, India and Africa.

    The commissioner said he understood Hampton's decision and paid Australia, New Zealand and the NBL a major compliment.

    "If I had a son or I was advising someone and said, 'Where are you going to go to develop?' Australia is one of the best places to do that," Silver said.

    RJ Hampton
    RJ Hampton Source: Getty
    More From
    Basketball
    Breakers
    North America
    MOST
    POPULAR STORIES
    1
    01:00
    The two former world heavyweight champions traded turns throwing combinations at Kevin Barry and other trainers.
    Joseph Parker joined by Tyson Fury for intense ring session at Las Vegas training camp
    2
    Black Caps Skipper Kane Williamson meets The Queen.
    Watch as Black Caps skipper Kane Williamson has a chuckle after meeting the Queen
    3
    Former Oceania Football Confederation general secretary Tai Nicholas
    Senior New Zealand football official banned by FIFA for bribery and corruption
    4
    Kane Williamson of New Zealand, Virat Kohli of India, Faf Du Plessis of South Africa, Eoin Morgan of England, Sarfarez Ahmed of Pakistan, Dimuth Karunaratne of Sri Lanka, Gulbadin Naib of Afghanistan, Aaron Finch of Australia, Mashrafe Mortaza of Bangladesh and Jason Holder of West Indies pose for a group shot ahead of the Cricket World Cup.
    Kane Williamson and Virat Kohli's World Cup picture sparks social media frenzy
    5
    The 18-year-old turned down offers from some of the biggest US colleges to play for the Auckland club.
    'Like NBA with training wheels' - How US media, basketball world reacted to Breakers signing top Texas prospect RJ Hampton
    MORE FROM
    Basketball
    MORE
    A file image of a set of scales in a courtroom.

    Maine bans gay conversion therapy for minors
    03:00
    It is the special investigator’s first statement in two years, he reiterated his report did not clear the president.

    Special counsel probe did not exonerate Trump, Mueller says in first public statement
    02:48
    Craig Harper has just 12 days to complete the journey.

    'One hell of an adventure' - Blenheim cyclist embarking on gruelling 4,828km Race Across America
    00:55
    Amanda Eller set out on a five kilometre walk, but wasn’t found for more than two weeks.

    Woman lost in Hawaiian forest for two-weeks reveals how she survived