TODAY |

Milwaukee Bucks thump Celtics, advance to NBA Eastern Conference final

Associated Press
More From
Basketball

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 20 points, eight rebounds and eight assists, and the Milwaukee Bucks routed the Boston Celtics 116-91 today to advance to the Eastern Conference final.

The top-seeded Bucks placed seven players in double figures in their fourth straight win after dropping the series opener. Khris Middleton had 19 points and eight rebounds, and Eric Bledsoe finished with 18 points.

Next up for the Bucks is the winner of the Philadelphia-Toronto series. The Raptors are up 3-2 heading into Game 6 on Friday.

It's the first Eastern Conference final for Milwaukee since 2001.

Kyrie Irving scored 15 points for Boston, which shot 31.2 per cent from the field. Jayson Tatum and Marcus Morris each had 14.

The Celtics clamped down on Antetokounmpo for most of the game, but Middleton, Bledsoe, George Hill and Nikola Mirotic picked up the scoring to help rob the game of any drama in the final minutes.

Hill finished with 16 points, and Mirotic had 10 points and 11 rebounds. Malcolm Brogdon also had 10 points in his return to the lineup after being sidelined by plantar fasciitis.

Antetokounmpo picked up his third foul when Jaylen Brown drove to the hoop early in the second half, but he stayed in the game.

He stole an Irving pass and slammed it home to make it 65-52 with 6:45 left in the third quarter.

Antetokounmpo, one of the front-runners for NBA MVP, closed out the period with consecutive baskets, including a finger-roll layup that gave the Bucks an 80-62 lead.

    Your playlist will load after this ad

    The Celtics were thumped 116-91, with Bucks winning their NBA series 4-1. Source: SKY
    More From
    Basketball
    MOST
    POPULAR STORIES
    1
    01:47
    The Wallabies star's career with Australia is hanging on by a thread after being found guilty of breaching his contract.
    Global Rapid Rugby competition happy to welcome under-fire Israel Folau
    2
    Richie Mo'unga, Waisake Naholo and Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi have all heard some interesting variations of their names.
    All Blacks reveal amusing but incorrect pronunciations of names for 'Say My Name' round
    3
    Alan Jones says Rugby Australia has a war on their hands.
    Former Wallabies coach slams Rugby Australia for Folau treatment - 'Preach inclusion but seek to exclude him'
    4
    Head of Spark Sport Jeff Latch talks through the changes in broadcasting of this year’s tournament.
    Spark Sport launches Super Early Bird RWC pass featuring archived All Blacks games
    5
    Alan Jones says Rugby Australia has a war on their hands.
    Anthony Mundine says Israel Folau's punishment is due to racism, not controversial post
    MORE FROM
    Basketball
    MORE
    1 NEWS

    Jamal Murray sinks impossible shot as Denver Nuggets level NBA series with Trail Blazers
    1 NEWS

    Kawhi Leonard stars in Toronto win over Philadelphia 76ers, level NBA play-off series 2-2
    1 NEWS

    James Harden drains clutch three-pointer in overtime as Houston Rockets outlast Warriors
    1 NEWS

    Giannis Antetokounmpo stars in Bucks' win over Celtics, Milwaukee lead play-off series 2-1