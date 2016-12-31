Mika Vukona unavailable for Tall Blacks' next two World Cup qualifying games

Veteran forward Mika Vukona has been declared unfit for New Zealand's next two World Cup qualifying games in Asia.

Mika Vukona of the Breakers Source: Photosport

Coach Paul Henare named a 15-strong roster which will be trimmed to 12 ahead of games against unbeaten China in Dongguan on February 23 and South Korea in Seoul three days later.

The two road games against the strongest contenders in the four-nation Asian confederation group have assumed greater importance after the Tall Blacks dropped their home tie against Korea in November. They responded with a comfortable win over group minnows Hong Kong.

New Zealand must adjust to the absence of tough stalwart Vukona, who hasn't been cleared to travel by New Zealand Breakers medical staff.

Henare, who is also the Breakers' coach, says Vukona will "manage his way through a busy end to the regular NBL season" ahead of the play-offs.

"The advice on Mika is that he shouldn't travel and play in these games and has therefore not been released," Henare said.

"He remains an integral part of our group however and plays a huge role what we are trying to achieve in the long term."

The only new face is forward Dan Fotu, a development player with the Breakers who is a younger brother of established Tall Black Isaac Fotu.

Henare says plenty was learned from the 86-80 loss to the Koreans in Wellington.

"The bottom line is we didn't come out firing, we weren't as ready as we should have been," he said.

"We have and will continue to do all we can to learn from November's experience, to be ready and to play as we expect the Tall Blacks to play, fighting for every possession, punching above our weight and not taking a backward step."

Without Vukona, the Tall Blacks will lean on the experience of Tom Abercrombie, Corey Webster and Jarrod Kenny, while Isaac Fotu and Tai Webster will make the trip from Germany where both are putting up good numbers in one of Europe's best professional leagues.

Tall Blacks roster:

Guards: Shea Ili, Jarrod Kenny, Tai Webster, Derone Raukawa, Reuben Te Rangi, Corey Webster, Ethan Rusbatch.

Forwards: Tom Abercrombie, Jordan Ngatai, Finn Delany, Dan Fotu, Isaac Fotu, Tohi Milner-Smith.