TODAY |

Michael Jordan's game worn Air Jordan 1s fetch almost $1 million at auction

Source:  1 NEWS

Autographed basketball shoes worn by NBA legend Michael Jordan have been broken a world record after being auctioned off for almost a million dollars.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The price is a new world record for a pair of shoes. Source: 1 NEWS

The Air Jordan 1s which Jordan wore in his rookie season with the Chicago Bulls in 1985 fetched NZ$943,000 dollars at auction through Sotheby's New York.

The price is a new world record, overtaking last year's sale of a pair of 1972 Nike running shoes that went for nearly $740,000.

The size 13 shoes are mismatched with the right shoe half a size larger.

Basketball
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Quade Cooper says carnivore diet he and Sonny Bill Williams have adopted is a 'game-changer'
2
All Blacks star TJ Perenara shares video of teary reunion with his niece after lockdown
3
Wallabies lock among Reds trio to be stood down after refusing pay-cut proposal
4
Trump says US 'ready to start moving forward' during broadcast of golf charity event
5
Colin Munro, Jeet Raval lose Black Caps contracts to South African batsman unavailable for selection until August
MORE FROM
Basketball
MORE
03:16

Youngest-ever Tall Fern follows in sister's footsteps with full scholarship to top US university
00:30

WNBA to introduce award in honour of Kobe, Gianna Bryant
01:35

Breakers players agree to pay cuts of up to 50 per cent, owner confirms

NBA players to receive full paychecks despite season staying in limbo