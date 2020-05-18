Michael Jordan's game worn Air Jordan 1s fetch almost $1 million at auction

Autographed basketball shoes worn by NBA legend Michael Jordan have been broken a world record after being auctioned off for almost a million dollars.

The Air Jordan 1s which Jordan wore in his rookie season with the Chicago Bulls in 1985 fetched NZ$943,000 dollars at auction through Sotheby's New York.

The price is a new world record, overtaking last year's sale of a pair of 1972 Nike running shoes that went for nearly $740,000.