Michael Jordan throws support behind LeBron James after tweets from President Trump

Michael Jordan is speaking out in support of LeBron James after President Donald Trump insulted his intelligence.

Trump tweeted late yesterday after apparently watching an interview James did with CNN anchor Don Lemon that Lemon was "the dumbest man on television" but that he "made Lebron look smart, which isn't easy to do."

James was being interviewed about a school he recently opened in Ohio for underprivileged children.

Trump also appeared to weigh in on the growing debate over who is the greatest NBA player of all time, James or Jordan, by writing "I like Mike!"

Jordan issued a statement through his spokesperson to The Associated Press via text. It said: "I support LeBron James. He's doing an amazing job for his community."

A spokeswoman for Melania Trump says it appears that LeBron James is "working to do good things" and that the first lady would be willing to visit the new school he opened in Ohio.

The statement from Stephanie Grisham came hours after a late-night tweet from President Donald Trump in which he derided James' intelligence, saying it "wasn't easy" to make the NBA superstar look smart.

Grisham says, "It looks like LeBron James is working to do good things on behalf of our next generation."

The statement notes that Mrs. Trump has been promoting her Be Best campaign and talking to children about the "importance of responsible online behavior." Grisham adds that the first lady "would be open" to visiting James' school.