Melbourne United claim NBL quadruple overtime thriller

AAP
Basketball

It took four overtime periods but a leg-weary Melbourne United have out-lasted the Illawarra Hawks in a remarkable NBL season-opener to claim a nailbiting 123-122 win last night in Wollongong.

Melbourne led by nine with seven minutes remaining in regulation before the Hawks bravely fought back to force overtime.

But it took a further three extra periods before a result was finally determined.

It was just the second time in NBL history that a game required four overtimes to determine a result.

Illawarra's Todd Blanchfield poured in a game-high 26 points in his first game with the club since leaving Sydney in the off-season, while American centre Josh Boone led Melbourne with 24.

AJ Ogilvy tallied 15 points and 21 rebounds for the Hawks and Chris Goulding added 23 for Melbourne.

Melbourne had only returned from the US on Monday after two pre-season games against NBA teams Philadelphia and Toronto.

Melbourne must now back up for a Sunday afternoon clash with the Wildcats in Perth.

The visitors started slowly, taking almost three minutes to score their first points and missing six of their opening seven shots.

They gradually worked their way into the game to lead 10-6 but the Hawks responded aggressively at both ends of the court and held a 23-19 quarter-time lead.

Melbourne tightened the defensive screws in the opening minutes of the second period and forged ahead 28-27 lead on Dave Barlow's three-point bomb.

But Illawarra got telling contributions from the bench (18 points) and were ahead 46-42 at half-time.

Tim Coenraad and Todd Blanchfield paced the home team with eight points apiece, while Josh Boone led Melbourne with 10.

Melbourne came out sluggish in the second half and copped a spray from coach Dean Vickerman in an early time-out.

They responded with renewed intensity, building an eight-point lead before the Hawks cut it to 69-66 at three-quarter time.

Melbourne stretched the margin to nine in the final period before Illawarra charged back into the contest down the stretch.

Four periods of overtime were needed to separate United against the Illawarra Hawks.
1 NEWS

Topics
The Breakers are listening to fans' concerns over a poor gameday experience in last night's NBL opening defeat to the Brisbane Bullets, former player and now general manager Dillon Boucher says.

As the Breakers slumped to an 86-73 loss to the Bullets, their first game under new ownership, fans have been quick to express their outrage at the changes in the game day experience at Spark Arena, with a subdued atmosphere noticeable both on the televised broadcast, as well as to those in attendance.

Speaking to 1 NEWS today, Boucher says that last night's match shouldn't serve as a deterrent for fans returning for future matches, and that their concerns are being taken seriously.

"I feel like we've set a very high bar, a very high standard of what we expect game nights to be," he began.

"We were disappointed at the execution of our game night last night, we won't sugarcoat that. We've had a lot of teething problems.

"We take all of our feedback seriously, and we'll be making sure that come next Sunday we've rectified a lot of the things that people have identified - that we have already identified ourselves."

Boucher also urged patience from the fans, with some on social media suggesting they want refunds on their season tickets.

"Just because one game night is not up to scratch, I expect those people to stick by us and support us - and I know our loyal supporters will."

"We want the crowd to be involved, and the participation to be involved.

"We had a lot of moving pieces last night, that over time, those things can be lost in translation. We've got a big debrief today, that we'll identify the areas we need to improve on.

"Each person will have a responsibility to make sure that area ticks over better.

"It will definitely be better come Sunday."

The Breakers' next home game comes against the Sydney Kings on October 21.

Boucher says there were "a lot of teething problems" in the season opener.
'We may as well have been at home' - Breakers fans vent frustations over poor experience at NBL season opener

1 NEWS
Breakers fans have expressed their disappointment at the club's game day experience, following their NBL season opening defeat to the Brisbane Bullets in Auckland last night.

As the Breakers slumped to an 86-73 loss to the Bullets, their first game under new ownership, fans have been quick to express their outrage at the changes in the game day experience at Spark Arena, with a subdued atmosphere noticeable both on the televised broadcast, as well as to those in attendance.

"There was no geeing up of the crowd, no decent time out entertainment, no half time song to get the crowd on their feet. Without the crowd into it, it was a very flat atmosphere. I've been going to games for 15 years, and that was the quietest game I've ever seen," wrote Trudy Renner Falconer on Facebook.

"Wow what have they done. Taken away all the crowd interaction - very flat," Sheryl Cronin wrote on Facebook. "We may as well have been at home."

"The few traditions the Breakers had at home games have been thrown out. Has the emcee ever been to a basketball game before? The games were amateurish and disorganised and made no attempt to involve the crowd. Sort your act out Breakers management," Wayne Chatfield wrote on Facebook.

The question is, will the Breakers rush to improve fans' experiences ahead of their next home game, coming against the Sydney Kings on October 21?

Tom Abercrombie leaves the court.
Tom Abercrombie leaves the court. Source: Photosport
Watch: 'You can't eat that much!' Steven Adams grilled by Russell Westbrook after huge restaurant order

1 NEWS
Steven Adams has lived up to his reputation as a big man of the NBA after getting called out by one of his Thunder teammates for his huge food orders at a restaurant.

The Kiwi centre and OKC teammate Russell Westbrook were sharing a meal this week when Adams' all star teammate called him out for ordering five plates of food.

"Well, Steve ordered this, a little bit of that, and that, and that," Westbrook says as he pans his phone across the numerous meals.

"Bro, you cannot eat that much!"

After being called out by Westbrook, Adams doesn't reply - instead pulling one of his trademark cheeky grins.

The large meal could be a reward though, considering the high-flying start the 25-year-old has made for the Thunder in preseason.

In three games, Adams has averaged a double-double for the Thunder with 13 points and 11 rebounds while also picking up an average of two assists per game as well.

Oklahoma City are relying more on Adams currently with the team without Westbrook, who is recovering from a knee surgery, and the departure of another all star in the offseason, Carmelo Anthony.

Watch: Grinning Steven Adams dominates the rim to notch double-double in Thunder's first preseason win

1 NEWS
Steven Adams was firing on all cylinders for the Oklahoma City Thunder in their first preseason win against the Minnesota Timberwolves today, earning a double-double in the 113-101 win.

Adams collected 14 points and 13 rebounds in the Thunder's second pre-season game while Paul George made his preseason debut and scored 13 of his 23 points in the first quarter.

The Thunder are without former MVP Russell Westbrook currently after the star point guard underwent knee surgery last month.

Westbrook is expected to return to the court next week.

