Meet the Sikh superfan who spurred the multicultural identity of the Toronto Raptors

Diversity and inclusivity - organisations everywhere preach it but few deliver quite like the NBA Finals-bound Toronto Raptors.

The Canadian franchise has one man to thank for that cultural development though – and he happens to be one of the most famous Raptors fans there is.

But the story of 67-year-old Sikh immigrant Nav Bhatia didn’t start off positively.

"I was going to a phone place to get my phone fixed and there was a guy, a white guy sitting there and he was talking to someone,” Bhatia told 1 NEWS.

"As soon as I walked in, he says, 'honey, I got to go, my cab is here'. So, what he thought was that I was a cab driver."

Since arriving from India, the last 35 years have been about breaking down barriers for Bhatia. After all - how many other Sikh superfans have you seen in North American sports?

But for Bhatia, the Raptors are his pride and joy.

"I have never missed a minute of a game in 24 years."

In the same spot for more than a thousand home games, he's now the face of the team and that cab driver misunderstanding inspired him to buy 3,000 tickets for youth as a way to bridge the gap between cultures.

"I brought people of all colours, faith, religion so that our people can integrate with the other people at a younger stage, at a younger age."

It transformed the Raptors, which introduced multicultural nights - with you know who at the centre of it.

They now have one of the most culturally diverse fan bases with a playing roster to match it.

"That's how our team is," Nigeria-born general manager Masai Ujiri said.

"They talk in different languages on defence, they talk different languages in the locker room and it's like that in our organisation."

    Nav Bhatia, 67, hasn't missed a Raptors game in 24 years.
