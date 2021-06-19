Meet the legendary scorer who has backed the Nelson Giants through thick and thin

The Nelson Giants are this weekend celebrating their 40th anniversary as a basketball club but it’s also a chance to recognise a special supporter who’s been there every step of the way.

Judy Totoro, one of the most active members of the Giants franchise. Source: 1 NEWS

Judy Totoro may be in her 70s, but she’s one of the most active members of the Giants franchise.

Totoro has volunteered on the scorers bench since the club was founded in 1982 and in all that time has missed only one home game ever for her son’s wedding.

“We were getting the scores of the Giants back to us that night at the wedding reception,” Totoro said.

“I love basketball, love watching basketballers - they're just a family.”

That family vibe is felt by the franchise too with Totoro’s job extending well beyond her bench.

She's housed and fed a number of players, including Kiwi basketball legend Mika Vukona when he was just a teen.

“I know Mika still gets a birthday card every year on his birthday,” Giants coach Michael Fitchett said

“She’s just a special person.”

Vukona isn’t the only player who knows how special Totoro is though.

“Judy’s a legend,” guard Tom Ingham said.

“The boys just love her. Her smile is infectious. When you walk in she’s always the first to say ‘gidday’ and ask how things are and I know there’s a few imports grateful for her baking and dinners and everything.”

Fitchett said she's simply the heart and soul of the Nelson Giants.

“The club couldn’t be where it is without our volunteers and Judy has certainly been in it for the long haul.”

She doesn’t see it as a “haul” though.