'Maybe I've done a s*** job' - Breakers coach holds nothing back after devastating Sydney loss

New Zealand Breakers coach Paul Henare pulled no punches in a scathing assessment of his team's performance in yesterday's 84-57 thrashing by the Kings in Sydney.

Breakers' head coach Paul Henare in the round 10 of NBL match between NZ Breakers and Brisbane Bullets. Source: Photosport

The Breakers had everything to play for in the fourth-against-fifth clash, only to suffer their worst beating from Sydney in club history and all but slip out of finals contention with two games remaining.

The Kings led by four points at quarter-time before blowing their opponents off the court in the middle periods to go out to a 32-point lead at three-quarter time at Qudos Bank Arena.

"All I can think right now is how embarrassed I am for the club," Henare said.

"I'm disgusted with what we put on the floor."

Henare rejected suggestions the Breakers were still affected by a terrible eye injury to teammate Akil Mitchell in Thursday's loss to Cairns.

Mitchell needed his eyeball reattached in hospital and the Breakers initially feared his career was over.

"I don't think so. Once we found out he was going to be okay, everyone was pretty happy," Henare said.

"I don't know what's happened in the last two weeks. Maybe I've done a s**t job holding each other accountable to our standards. When things get tough, there's a bit of angst and worry on the faces out there instead of trusting each other and trusting the process.