 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Basketball


'Maybe I've done a s*** job' - Breakers coach holds nothing back after devastating Sydney loss

share

Source:

AAP

New Zealand Breakers coach Paul Henare pulled no punches in a scathing assessment of his team's performance in yesterday's 84-57 thrashing by the Kings in Sydney.

Breakers' head coach Paul Henare in the round 10 of NBL match between NZ Breakers and Brisbane Bullets, Vector Arena, Auckland, New Zealand, Thursday, December 08, 2016. Copyright photo: David Rowland / www.photosport.nz

Breakers' head coach Paul Henare in the round 10 of NBL match between NZ Breakers and Brisbane Bullets.

Source: Photosport

The Breakers had everything to play for in the fourth-against-fifth clash, only to suffer their worst beating from Sydney in club history and all but slip out of finals contention with two games remaining.

The Kings led by four points at quarter-time before blowing their opponents off the court in the middle periods to go out to a 32-point lead at three-quarter time at Qudos Bank Arena.

"All I can think right now is how embarrassed I am for the club," Henare said.

"I'm disgusted with what we put on the floor."

Henare rejected suggestions the Breakers were still affected by a terrible eye injury to teammate Akil Mitchell in Thursday's loss to Cairns.

Mitchell needed his eyeball reattached in hospital and the Breakers initially feared his career was over.

"I don't think so. Once we found out he was going to be okay, everyone was pretty happy," Henare said.

"I don't know what's happened in the last two weeks. Maybe I've done a s**t job holding each other accountable to our standards. When things get tough, there's a bit of angst and worry on the faces out there instead of trusting each other and trusting the process.

"I don't know if we can put that one behind us. There's an underlying 'quit' in us right now when things get tough. I saw a lot of quit out there and that's concerning. If we perform like that against Adelaide next week, we'll lose by 50."

Related

Breakers' NBL playoff hopes over after 27 point thrashing from Sydney Kings

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:29
1
The now 18-time Grand Slam champion thanked his opponent after what will go down as one of the greatest finals in history.

Watch: 'I would have been happy to share it with Rafa' - humble Roger Federer thanks Nadal after Australian Open win

00:24
2
Just 18,000 out of a possible 70,000 are believed to have attended the annual Wellington event.

Wellington a 'ghost town' - Sir Gordon Tietjens slams Sevens weekend

01:53
3
A US judge has issued a temporary halt to the deportation of visa holders and refugees stranded at airports following Donald Trump's travel ban.

'President Trump has made me an alien' - Mo Farah blasts new US immigration policy

00:13
4

Watch: Did Serena Williams snub her fiance after Aussie Open victory?

00:40
5
Tony and his now fiancé Yvonne were attending an NBA game in the USA, on a visit from their native Shanghai, when this happened.

Watch: 'She said yes' - romantic moment Chinese man gets down on one knee at NBA game

CANBERRA, AUSTRALIA - DECEMBER 06: Australian fast bowlers Mitchell Starc (L) and Mitchell Marsh (R) of Australia prepare prior to game two of the One Day International series between Australia and New Zealand at Manuka Oval on December 6, 2016 in Canberra, Australia. (Photo by Matt King - CA/Cricket Australia/Getty Images)

Eden Park 'a difficult challenge' as Aussies look to overturn nightmare Auckland record

Aussie paceman Mitchell Starc spoke about his side's horror record in New Zealand.

00:29
The now 18-time Grand Slam champion thanked his opponent after what will go down as one of the greatest finals in history.

Watch: 'I would have been happy to share it with Rafa' - humble Roger Federer thanks Nadal after Australian Open win

Federer claimed an 18th career Grand Slam title with a victory over Rafael Nadal in Melbourne.

01:53
A US judge has issued a temporary halt to the deportation of visa holders and refugees stranded at airports following Donald Trump's travel ban.

'President Trump has made me an alien' - Mo Farah blasts new US immigration policy

The double Olympic champion took to Facebook to criticise the new policy restricting entry into the US.

00:40
Tony and his now fiancé Yvonne were attending an NBA game in the USA, on a visit from their native Shanghai, when this happened.

Watch: 'She said yes' - romantic moment Chinese man gets down on one knee at NBA game

Tony and his now fiance Yvonne were attending an NBA game in the US, on a visit from their native Shanghai, when this happened.

02:39
The South Auckland intersection resembled a war zone after the crash in Manukau.

Women injured in crash identified following dramatic police chase

Police sought help from the public yesterday to identify the women injured in the Auckland crash.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ