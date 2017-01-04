Mavericks star Dirk Nowitzki praises Andrew Bogut for noble offer

Dallas Mavericks All-Star Dirk Nowitzki has praised Australian team-mate Andrew Bogut for selflessly offering to give up his role as starting centre on the struggling NBA team.

Bogut suggested it might be best for the Mavericks if he began games on the bench and Nowitzki shifted from forward to centre.

Enes Kanter of the Oklahoma City Thunder dribbles the ball against Dirk Nowitzki and Andrew Bogut of the Dallas Mavericks. Source: Getty

Nowitizki and Bogut both stand at 213cm tall and the German veteran admitted when they are paired "it hasn't looked great", but he was not ready to give up on the big man tandem.

"That's a veteran move," Nowitzki, responding to Bogut's offer to start games from the bench, told reporters.

"That's a guy who has obviously been around and won a championship.

"Everybody has got to sacrifice a little.

"I still think that when I'm completely healthy and on my normal minutes that somehow we got to play together."

Bogut said last week the NBA has become a "small ball" league where "two bigs, against most teams, doesn't work".

The 38-year-old Nowitzki is often forced to guard smaller, more mobile opponents when Bogut is on the court.

Injuries and sickness have dogged Nowitzki and Bogut this season, but with both expected to be fit for Tuesday's (Wednesday AEDT) game against the Washington Wizards and the team desperate for a win, Mavericks coach Rick Carlisle could take up Bogut's offer.

However, he has refused to show his hand.

"We've got the option of doing anything," Carlisle said.