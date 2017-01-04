 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Basketball


Mavericks star Dirk Nowitzki praises Andrew Bogut for noble offer

share

Source:

AAP

Dallas Mavericks All-Star Dirk Nowitzki has praised Australian team-mate Andrew Bogut for selflessly offering to give up his role as starting centre on the struggling NBA team.

Bogut suggested it might be best for the Mavericks if he began games on the bench and Nowitzki shifted from forward to centre.

DALLAS, TX - OCTOBER 11: Enes Kanter of the Oklahoma City Thunder dribbles the ball against Dirk Nowitzki and Andrew Bogut of the Dallas Mavericks during a preseason game at American Airlines Center on October 11, 2016 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Enes Kanter of the Oklahoma City Thunder dribbles the ball against Dirk Nowitzki and Andrew Bogut of the Dallas Mavericks.

Source: Getty

Nowitizki and Bogut both stand at 213cm tall and the German veteran admitted when they are paired "it hasn't looked great", but he was not ready to give up on the big man tandem.

"That's a veteran move," Nowitzki, responding to Bogut's offer to start games from the bench, told reporters.

"That's a guy who has obviously been around and won a championship.

"Everybody has got to sacrifice a little.

"I still think that when I'm completely healthy and on my normal minutes that somehow we got to play together."

Bogut said last week the NBA has become a "small ball" league where "two bigs, against most teams, doesn't work".

The 38-year-old Nowitzki is often forced to guard smaller, more mobile opponents when Bogut is on the court.

Injuries and sickness have dogged Nowitzki and Bogut this season, but with both expected to be fit for Tuesday's (Wednesday AEDT) game against the Washington Wizards and the team desperate for a win, Mavericks coach Rick Carlisle could take up Bogut's offer.

However, he has refused to show his hand.

"We've got the option of doing anything," Carlisle said.

The Mavericks have the second worst record in the NBA's Western Conference with 10 wins and 24 losses.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:36
1
Lara Wharepapa Bridger was at a wine tasting with her mother and sister at Stonyridge Vineyard when she saw Sir Peter.

Sir Peter Leitch under fire over Waiheke 'white man's island banter'

00:29
2
De Grandhomme made an 81-run partnership with his skipper Kane Williamson, as NZ defeated Bangladesh by six-wickets in their first T20 match in Napier.

Watch: Black Caps' Colin de Grandhomme smashes three huge sixes to guide NZ home against Bangladesh

00:24
3
The Gunners came back from 3-0 down away from home, with Olivier Giroud firing the equaliser in the EPL clash.

Olivier Giroud leads Arsenal's dramatic comeback to salvage draw at Bournemouth

01:41
4
They've prepared the most exciting tennis tournament in Auckland's history – now organisers just want the weather to come on board.

Tennis Auckland still needs millions to put roof on Arena

00:30
5
It looks like it would've hurt but the official was all smiles as the American came to her aid.

Video: Jack Sock rubs and kisses lineswoman's forehead after 204km/h serve hits her noggin

00:44
A baby camera captured the disturbing moment a chest of drawers fell on the two-year-old boy.

Video: Toddler saves twin brother after chest of drawers falls on him

A baby camera captured the disturbing moment a chest of drawers fell on the two-year-old boy.

03:11
But the Government says it’s not all bad and it’s funding waste reducing initiatives.

Construction industry challenged to cut its landfill waste by nearly a third

The sector dumps the most landfill waste and critics claim it is causing long-term environmental damage.


02:41
A regional group is now negotiating the deal on behalf of the Pacific nations.

Exclusive: Soaring Pacific cancer rates prompt bid for drug buying deal with NZ's Pharmac

Pacific leaders are pitching for the deal as parts of the region have extremely high rates of stomach, lung, liver and cervical cancer.

01:25
Neil Kay was two rows in front of the man who launched homophobic and misogynistic tirades at fellow passengers and crew on the United Airlines flight.

Video: 'The veins in his neck were showing through' - witness recounts man's angry outbursts on plane diverted to Auckland

Neil Kay filmed the passenger's homophobic and mysogynistic rants.

00:48
Kiraka takes care of her female calf, who was born on New Year's Eve.

Video: Meet Auckland Zoo's latest resident - a super cute baby giraffe

Kiraka takes care of her female calf, who was born on New Year's Eve.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ