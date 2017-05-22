 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

Basketball


Mascot jumps on male-romper trend bandwagon after stripping down before NBA playoff game

share

Source:

1 NEWS

The mascot for the San Antonio Spurs donned an interesting outfit in a strip routine during the team's NBA play off match against the Golden State Warriors.

The clip of the mascot 'Coyote' stripping off down to the romper, also known as a play suit, was posted to Twitter yesterday during Game Three of the NBA Conference Finals between the Spurs against the Warriors, which the Spurs lost 120-108 in Texas.

The strip routine comes after a kickstarter was launched as part of a spoof 'fashion revolution'. 

The mascot ripped off a tracksuit to reveal the denim RompHim, the male version of the romper. 

A security guard standing next to Coyote struggled to keep a straight face. 

The romper outfit gained popularity after the RompHim fundraiser was launched, already with more than NZD$500k pledged to get the colourful outfits created. 

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

1

Hamilton announced as the new home for the New Zealand Sevens in 2018 and 2019

00:36
2
The Mumbai Indians won their third IPL title by one run against Steve Smith's Rising Pune Supergiant team.

What a finish! Watch Mumbai Indians clinch IPL title with stunning last-ball win


00:25
3
Chelsea defeated Sunderland 5-1 in their final EPL match of the season.

Video: EPL champions Chelsea celebrate season end in style, thumping relegated Sunderland

00:32
4
The Kiwi kayakers took out the K1 500m, K2 200m, K2 500m and K4 500m events in Portugal.

Watch: Unbeatable! NZ kayakers dominate at World Cup in Portugal, collecting four gold medals

5
EXETER, ENGLAND - MAY 20: Saracens' Billy Vunipola looking dejected after the match during the Aviva Premiership match between Exeter Chiefs and Saracens at Sandy Park on May 20, 2017 in Exeter, England. (Photo by Simon King - CameraSport via Getty Images)

'It is really disappointing' - Lions lose England enforcer Billy Vunipola

04:34
The PM has returned from his trip to Asia with many questioning the value of pursuing the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade deal.

'In the short term there are real gains for New Zealand and we just don't want to let them go' - Bill English on TPP

The PM has returned from his trip to Asia with many questioning the value of pursuing the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade deal.

02:04
A New Zealander is about to be a part of ground-breaking research that could provide a breakthrough for the life-threatening condition.

New Zealand woman chosen in ground-breaking trial to find cure for peanut allergies

It could see a cure available within ten years.

01:52
Caitlin Ryan, 25, nabbed a gold medal for her efforts in Portugal.

Kiwi kayak sprinter embraces international debut with gold medal – but how does she know NZ legend Lisa Carrington?

Caitlin Ryan and Carrington are yet to meet on the water, but they certainly know each other off it.

00:59
The PM says he TPP "has taken on a bit more relevance as a strategic agreement at a time when the US has pulled back".

TPP has more 'relevance as a strategic agreement' with US out and unpredictable North Korea – Bill English

"We want to get on with the job of working with like minded countries to achieve our trade objectives."

00:31
The couple were married in St Mark's Church in Englefield, England overnight.

Video: The moment newly married Pippa Middleton and husband kiss outside church in England after lavish ceremony

Prince William and Pippa's sister Kate were among the guests at St Mark's Church in Englefield overnight.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ