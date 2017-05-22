Mascot jumps on male-romper trend bandwagon after stripping down before NBA playoff game

The mascot for the San Antonio Spurs donned an interesting outfit in a strip routine during the team's NBA play off match against the Golden State Warriors.

The clip of the mascot 'Coyote' stripping off down to the romper, also known as a play suit, was posted to Twitter yesterday during Game Three of the NBA Conference Finals between the Spurs against the Warriors, which the Spurs lost 120-108 in Texas.

The strip routine comes after a kickstarter was launched as part of a spoof 'fashion revolution'.

The mascot ripped off a tracksuit to reveal the denim RompHim, the male version of the romper.

A security guard standing next to Coyote struggled to keep a straight face.