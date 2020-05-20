Logistics of new NBL draft made clearer: 'Time to try these things'

Details for next month's NBL draft have been revealed, locked in for June 11.

Your playlist will load after this ad

After yesterday's news of the revamped NBL beginning on June 23, the seven sides involved will recruit players in a draft, similar to the NBA.

The seven New Zealand domestic sides will each select a roster of 10 players from the 84 available, plus two injury reserves.

Sides will also be able to pre-select homegrown stars from within their own regions ahead of the draft.

Despite some initial backlash, the draft format has won over some of the coaches.

"I've been scratching my head at times, but I'm excited about it," said Franklin Bulls coach Liam Simmons.

"It's one thing to look at it as a 'oh man it's new, I don't know if I want to dive into that.' But I think new in this case is great because this is the time to try these things.

"Right now for what it is I think it's a great way of dispersing talent, and strengthening the competition."